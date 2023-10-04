National Football League Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: Prediction, odds, picks Published Oct. 4, 2023 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -4) over the Los Angeles Rams (2-2). The Eagles have won four games in a row.

The Eagles won a tight one against the Washington Commanders 41-38 their last time out, while the Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts 29-23 in their Week 4 matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about for the matchup between the Eagles and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting analyst Sam Panayotovich.

Eagles vs. Rams Odds & Betting Lines

Eagles vs Rams Betting Information updated as of October 3, 2023, 12:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Eagles -4 -112 -108 50.5 -112 -108

Eagles vs. Rams Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+4)

Pick OU: Under (50.5)

Prediction: Los Angeles 25 - Philadelphia 24

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich

Shootout, anybody?

This total opened at 47 in Vegas, and it’s been blasted up a few points. I’m not usually one to chase a bad number, but this still feels ripe up to 51. Clearly 47 was a horrible opener and the market has corrected accordingly.

Everybody knows about Philly’s offensive versatility. The Eagles can beat you through the air and on the ground because quarterback Jalen Hurts is a damn Swiss Army knife in the pocket.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has been a nice surprise. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is silencing all his elbow critics thanks to a passing attack that’s averaging almost 300 yards per game. And that’s been without star wideout Cooper Kupp, who might return Sunday.

This could easily be a 30-27 final.



PICK: Over 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: Watch on FOX

Eagles vs. Rams Recent Matchups

In their past five head-to-head matchups, Philadelphia has defeated Los Angeles five times.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Philadelphia has tallied 176 points versus Los Angeles, while giving up only 102 points.

Philadelphia Betting Info

So far this season Philadelphia has two victories against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Philadelphia games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Eagles were listed as the moneyline favorite four times this season, and won each of those games.

Philadelphia has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -218 or shorter, and won in each game.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 68.6%.

Eagles Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 226.8 (907) 12 Rush yards 165.3 (661) 2 Points scored 29.5 (118) 5 Pass yards against 260.8 (1,043) 27 Rush yards against 63 (252) 2 Points allowed 22.5 (90) 16

Philadelphia's Key Players

Offense

Jalen Hurts has 959 passing yards in four games this year, averaging 239.8 per game with a 67.7% completion percentage and five touchdowns against three interceptions.

He has added 134 rushing yards (33.5 per game) and three touchdowns on the ground.

A.J. Brown's 414 receiving yards this season (sixth in the NFL) have come from 43 targets and 29 receptions (sixth in the NFL). He's averaging 103.5 receiving yards and 7.3 catches per game, with two receiving touchdowns.

D'Andre Swift's output on the ground this season includes 364 yards (second in the NFL) and two TDs. He's averaging 91 yards per game and 6.2 per attempt (third in the NFL).

DeVonta Smith averages 5.5 receptions and 71 yards per game, and has 284 total receiving yards and 22 catches. He's gotten 29 total targets, and has caught two touchdown passes.

Defense

Los Angeles Betting Info

Los Angeles is 3-0-1 against the spread this year.

The Rams have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

This year, Los Angeles games have hit the over twice.

The Rams have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win by the Rams based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

Rams Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 288.8 (1,155) 2 Rush yards 104 (416) 18 Points scored 24.5 (98) 13 Pass yards against 184.8 (739) 7 Rush yards against 111 (444) 14 Points allowed 21.3 (85) 15

Los Angeles' Key Players

Offense

Kyren Williams has rushed for five touchdowns this year, and has racked up 245 total rushing yards (61.3 per game and 3.8 per carry).

Williams' offensive contributions include 11 receptions (2.8 per game) on 22 targets for 101 yards (25.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Puka Nacua has 39 catches (first in the NFL) for 501 yards (second in the NFL) and one receiving touchdown. He has been targeted 52 times and averages 9.8 receptions per game through four games played.

Through four games this season, Matthew Stafford has totaled 1,229 passing yards (second-best in the NFL), while throwing three touchdowns against five interceptions and completing 62% of his attempts.

Stafford has also rushed for 49 yards (second on the Rams).

Tutu Atwell has 270 receiving yards and one touchdown from 22 receptions after receiving 35 targets.

Defense

Ernest Jones' 2023 effort includes 38 tackles, five TFL, and one sack in four games. He leads the Rams in tackles.

Aaron Donald has 15 tackles, four TFL, and 2.5 sacks.

Byron Young has 16 tackles and two sacks in the 2023 season.

Jordan Fuller has 22 tackles.

