National Football League Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet: Are Chiefs following the decline of another would-be dynasty? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Peter Schrager

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Welcome to the Week 8 edition of the Schrager Cheat Sheet.

Each week, I take a look at several things you need to know heading into the NFL weekend. This week, we compare the Kansas City Chiefs to another would-be dynasty that fell short of such glory, give props to the well-rounded Cincinnati Bengals, ponder Matt Ryan's place in the quarterback ranks and more.

1. What gives, K.C.?

What's up with the Chiefs?

It's the question I'm getting most from folks on Twitter. The answer? A lot.

Can they fix it? That I am not sure about.

Their loss Sunday to Tennessee was the worst effort we've seen from the team since Patrick Mahomes became the QB1, and the lack of urgency, flow or overall mojo is what would have me concerned. When the Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl last February, the banged-up offensive line was the main reason. But the line has played well this season, and the rookie starters — Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey — have been two of the best rookie offensive linemen in the league.

The much-maligned defense gets the lion's share of the criticism, but the offense leads the league in turnovers. Mahomes is tied with Jets rookie Zach Wilson for most interceptions (nine), and the overall funk and joy that this team usually plays with are gone.

Can they be recaptured? It's easy to say, "Sure!" and point to the ages of Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, to go through the schedule checking off wins and losses, and to rely on that "Just get to January, and we'll see" mantra as we so often do.

But the version of the Chiefs that we saw Sunday in Tennessee — or in Week 5 versus Buffalo — isn't beating anyone in January, especially on the road in any of the AFC leaders' buildings.

I believe in this quarterback, and I believe in head coach Andy Reid, but it's hard not to let ugly thoughts start lurking in your head when you see a team with such great promise play so woefully in multiple games. Just when we (OK, me) started penciling Kansas City in for Super Bowl appearances the next five years, the Chiefs are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether.

I'll ask it: Are the best days behind this Chiefs team?

That might end up on Freezing Cold Takes, but I wonder about this team as I watch it week to week, looking like a shell of its former self. It reminds me of a trajectory of a team from the previous decade.

The Seattle Seahawks were young, brash, hungry and a revelatory mix of youth and veteran leaders when Russell Wilson arrived. They went to the playoffs and lost to Atlanta in the final seconds of the divisional round in Wilson's first year. In his second, they returned and knocked off Peyton Manning in Super Bowl XLVIII in Manning's record-breaking season. They returned to the big game the following season, leading the Patriots late in Super Bowl XLIX before Malcolm Butler's interception at the end of the game sealed a win for New England.

If you had asked anyone about the Seahawks following that loss in Glendale, most would have expected multiple Super Bowl appearances in the coming years.

And why not? The team was still so young, still had so much juice, and all the key pieces were set to return and avenge the last-second defeat to Tom Brady & Co. But that was it for Seattle and its Super Bowl appearances.

Losing a Super Bowl after winning one, it turns out, could be far worse for a team and organization than losing in the divisional or championship rounds. The mountain is always hard. It might be impossible to climb it, climb it again and come up short, and then get back to the peak again.

The Chiefs have had a similar past few January experiences. They went to the AFC Championship Game and lost in Mahomes’ first year as the starter, won a Super Bowl in his second and came up empty in a return to the big game in his third.

When asked to make my pick this summer, I chose K.C. to come out of the AFC. I wasn’t alone. But that looks like a pipe dream now.

K.C. has hit a real low point, and the Chiefs are not used to being here — not with No. 15 under center. I have no doubt they'll fight back, but I do wonder if we've already seen the very best from this squad.

Fighting back might not be enough. They’re going to need to really shake off the cobwebs and tighten things up. The Chiefs we’ve seen thus far this season won’t be competing for anything in February.

But there’s still time.

2. Who dey?

A 41-17 thrashing of their division rival Ravens on Sunday was more than just a national coming-out party for the 2021 Bengals.

It was, of course, a statement to the rest of the league, but it was also a very significant punch in the mouth to Baltimore in its own building. It was not only a win that will matter in the standings and in playoff tiebreaker conversations down the line, but also one that will leave a different sort of taste in both teams' mouths as they inch toward a Week 16 rematch the day after Christmas.

Let's tell it like it is. Since Zac Taylor took over as coach of the Bengals two years ago, the Ravens have owned his team like Aaron Rodgers owns the Soldier Field crowd. In four matchups prior to Sunday, the Bengals lost to the Ravens by an average margin of 25.3 points. The dominance can’t be understated. Baltimore also outrushed Cincinnati by an average of 247-91 across their past five meetings.

Things were different Sunday. The Bengals were more physical, more disciplined and calmer than the Ravens. They also showcased a defense that few people anticipated seeing.

I asked Taylor about this team this week, and in so many words, he explained that none of this is a surprise to anyone in that building.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is a pure alpha in the facility, every day, all day. This is something we heard before the NFL Draft, but we hear that about a lot of quarterbacks before they enter the league. It's one thing to step onto the college gridiron and get the respect of teammates. It's another to be a 23-year-old kid, step into a room of professionals and immediately be the loudest and most respected voice in the room. That's Burrow. And he has earned even more respect since recovering from his knee injury last season.

But while this offense — with Taylor being an offensive mind and Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon being star players in college — always had the potential to be great. It's the defense that has me raising my eyebrows each week. Who are these guys, and how are they playing so well?

The defensive unit ranked 22nd in points allowed last season. Through seven games this season, it ranks fifth and Cincinnati is the only team in the league that has yet to surrender more than 24 points in a contest. The names on this unit are not necessarily household names. Vonn Bell? Mike Hilton? Eli Apple? Trey Hendrickson? How about Chidobe Awuzie? All are having outstanding seasons. All were elsewhere previously.

The Bengals are a complete team. They have an excellent quarterback, an excellent No. 1 wide receiver and a quietly awesome defense. They also have a big win in the psychological edge department under their belts.

The Bengals are on a bye this week, but don't forget about them. They're not going anywhere.

3. Matty Ice

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith came out after Atlanta's 30-28 win over Miami on Sunday and called quarterback Matt Ryan "criminally underrated." As you can imagine, Twitter did not take kindly to such a take. But I have long been a Ryan supporter and think Smith has a point.

Look at Ryan’s numbers. Right after Brady and Roethlisberger, Ryan is up there with Rodgers and Stafford among active leaders in all the major quarterback statistics. He's also got an MVP award under his belt and a Super Bowl appearance.

Is he going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame? I don't know.

Seriously, he might.

He's still slinging the ball, he finally has an offensive-minded head coach (the first of his career), and he has two young targets in Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts who aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

If Philip Rivers is a Hall of Famer — which many say he is — does Ryan not have an argument to make as well? Rivers never won an MVP. Rivers never went to the Super Bowl. Ryan's numbers might eclipse all of Rivers' as well.

I like the take from Smith. And he must believe it. Remember, Atlanta had the fourth overall pick in April. Instead of taking Mac Jones or Justin Fields at quarterback, the Falcons took a tight end.

Atlanta is 3-3, and Ryan is having a nice little season. Let's see what he does from here.

4. Mad Maxx

I love Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, and I couldn't be happier for the dude and all the success he's having this season. His Troy Polamalu/Lavar Arrington-esque leap over the line of scrimmage in Sunday's 33-22 win over the Eagles might have been the first time many had seen him display that athleticism on the national scale, but those who watch the Raiders on a weekly basis see that freakish stuff regularly.

The dude's a great face for the league, too. I met Crosby two years ago at the NFL Honors ceremony, when his mother tapped me on the back, introduced herself and then introduced me to her son. We've been text buddies ever since.

His story is inspiring.

A week before the world shut down due to COVID-19, Crosby started a month-long stay in rehab for alcoholism. He is now nearing a 20-month milestone of being sober. When speaking with the media at training camp in August, Crosby said: "Alcoholism runs in my family, and I'm an alcoholic. So, for me, I knew it was something that was always a crutch. I always knew I had a problem. I knew I couldn't just drink like everybody else. I got ahead of it. My first year of sobriety is always the hardest, and that was last year. I had a lot of ups and downs. Mentally, it was really tough for me. But going in, I'm almost a year-and-a-half sober now, and life is great. I'm really enjoying every single day. I'm enjoying the work."

And his performance on the field has been fantastic. Derek Carr is in the MVP conversation, but the Raiders’ defense is one of the most improved units in the league, ranking first in the NFL in quarterback hits (61) and tied for seventh in sacks (18). Crosby is a big reason for the improvement, leading his team in sacks (five), QB hits (19) and tackles for loss (four).

Here's another player — add him to a list that includes Carl Nassib and Darren Waller — who has used his platform to be an example for others. The Jon Gruden situation could have knocked a lot of teams off their axis. Not the Raiders. That's a testament to the players and coaches in that locker room and what they're all about.

Crosby is a good player. He's a great story.

5. National Tight Ends Day

National Tight Ends Day!

A logo. A T-shirt. The whole thing. It was everywhere on Sunday. So can I say it?

It was kind of a bust.

I know, I know. Zach Ertz had a big debut for the Cardinals, Pitts had two huge late catches for Atlanta, and Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was solid in a win.

But with George Kittle, Dawson Knox and Waller all injured, a bunch of teams on bye weeks and Travis Kelce having one of his quietest performances in years, the day really didn’t live up to the hype.

Next week? Go have a day, tight ends. Right this wrong.

6. "Succession" is great again

I’m two episodes in, and the show is delivering beyond even my wildest expectations. Everyone has their favorites, but listening to Kendall Roy spit terrible corporate clichés and frantic analogies for 60 minutes never gets old for me.

"It’s 323 B.C."… met by a sea of blank faces.

That’s the good stuff.

Peter Schrager is an NFL writer for FOX Sports and a host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.