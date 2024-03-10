National Football League
Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick
National Football League

Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Published Mar. 10, 2024 12:26 p.m. ET

After three years in New England, Mac Jones' time with the Patriots has finally come to an end.

The team is reportedly finalizing a deal that would send quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in return for a sixth-round pick in the upcoming draft, according to ESPN.

The trade will not be completed until the new league year begins Wednesday and Jones passes a physical.

Jones is coming off another lackluster year which resulted in going 224 of 345 for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. An early season injury paired with his struggling performance on the field led former head coach Bill Belichick to bench him after 11 games in favor of Bailey Zappe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones began his three-year tenure with the team after being selected 15th overall in the 2021 draft. In his rookie season, he started all 17 regular-season games, leading the Patriots to 10-7 and clinching a wild-card round playoff berth. To cap it off, he was selected for the Pro Bowl that year as an alternate.

Since then, his production at quarterback took a dip as the franchise underwent multiple coaching changes at offensive coordinator over the next two years. He has 46 TD passes and 36 INTs in three NFL seasons.

Now, the Jacksonville native will head back to his hometown to compete with C.J. Beathard to be Trevor Lawrence's primary backup.

After a 4-13 season, the Patriots earned the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, where they are likely to choose between LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye to step in at quarterback. They currently have Zappe and second-year player Nathan Rourke on their quarterback depth chart.

Additionally, the team already had single selections in each round of the 2024 draft, so a sixth-round pick gives them an additional pick in that round and eight overall selections. However, Jones will count $4.96 million against the team's salary cap in the final year of his rookie contract.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chiefs, Chris Jones reportedly agree to five-year deal with $95 million guaranteed

Chiefs, Chris Jones reportedly agree to five-year deal with $95 million guaranteed

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Women's Tournament Image Big Ten Women's TournamentBig Ten Men's Tournament Image Big Ten Men's Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes