National Football League Patriots reportedly trade Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to Falcons Published Aug. 14, 2024 6:59 p.m. ET

The New England Patriots are trading four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons, per multiple reports. The Falcons are reportedly sending a third-round draft pick back to New England.

Judon, who had been one of the Patriots' best players during New England's post-Tom Brady rut over the past several years, skipped multiple training camp practices amid a rift between the linebacker and the team over contract extension talks. He had returned to practice recently.

Judon is in the final year of a four-year deal worth up to $54.5 million that he signed with the Patriots before the 2021 season and revised in 2023. He had reportedly received trade interest in recent days amid his contract dispute with New England.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

