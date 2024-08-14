Patriots reportedly trade Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to Falcons
The New England Patriots are trading four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons, per multiple reports. The Falcons are reportedly sending a third-round draft pick back to New England.
Judon, who had been one of the Patriots' best players during New England's post-Tom Brady rut over the past several years, skipped multiple training camp practices amid a rift between the linebacker and the team over contract extension talks. He had returned to practice recently.
Judon is in the final year of a four-year deal worth up to $54.5 million that he signed with the Patriots before the 2021 season and revised in 2023. He had reportedly received trade interest in recent days amid his contract dispute with New England.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
49ers, Brandon Aiyuk reportedly not far apart on a deal
When is the right time to start a rookie QB? Those who’ve made the call tell all
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites; Seahawks surging
-
2024 NFL uniforms: Bengals confirm new orange pants after Madden leak
Aaron Rodgers 'regrets' infamous 'immunized' quote about COVID-19 vaccination
10 Most valuable NFL franchises: Cowboys valued at over $10 billion
-
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix stand out in debuts of 6 first-round QBs
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
Cowboys' Micah Parsons believes CeeDee Lamb will be suited up for the Cowboys in Week 1
-
49ers, Brandon Aiyuk reportedly not far apart on a deal
When is the right time to start a rookie QB? Those who’ve made the call tell all
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites; Seahawks surging
-
2024 NFL uniforms: Bengals confirm new orange pants after Madden leak
Aaron Rodgers 'regrets' infamous 'immunized' quote about COVID-19 vaccination
10 Most valuable NFL franchises: Cowboys valued at over $10 billion
-
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix stand out in debuts of 6 first-round QBs
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
Cowboys' Micah Parsons believes CeeDee Lamb will be suited up for the Cowboys in Week 1