Patriots defense slows Dolphins, keeps New England's playoff chances alive

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger put an exclamation mark on his sensational season with a pick-six during Sunday's 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Dugger's touchdown helped the Patriots hold on to playoff hopes. New England would have been eliminated from contention with a loss. Instead, the Patriots' win over the Dolphins sets up New England for a win-and-get-in game against the Bills in Buffalo in Week 18. The Bills, meanwhile, will be contending for the No. 1 seed (and a first-round bye). It should be an extremely tough matchup for New England.

But before looking ahead, New England will enjoy their win over the Dolphins. And in the third quarter, Dugger scored his third touchdown of the season, the most by a Patriots defender since 1970. He also scored the defense's seventh touchdown of the year, a franchise record.

If teams could make the playoffs on defense alone, the Patriots might be Super Bowl favorites. They limited the Dolphins, who started Teddy Bridgewater in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) — only to lose Bridgewater to a finger injury in the fourth quarter.

Not long after picking off Bridgewater for the touchdown, New England intercepted third-stringer Skylar Thompson. Cornerback Jon Jones logged the Patriots' second interception off a tipped pass — a ball that bounced off Tyreek Hill's hands. The cornerback toe-tapped his feet along the sideline and secured yet another game-changing play for the defense. For Hill, it was more of the same on a quiet day. He finished with four catches for 55 yards. And Jaylen Waddle didn't do much better, with three catches for 52 yards.

It was actually running back Raheem Mostert that led the Dolphins' passing attack: eight catches for 62 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown

If there was a clear way for the Dolphins to beat the Patriots, it seemed to be through Hill and Waddle, who had favorable matchups against Jones and Myles Bryant after three of the team's top four cornerbacks were ruled out before the game due to injury (Jalen Mills, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones).

But as good as the Patriots defense was, their offense did what they've struggled to do all season. They actually shut the door closed on Miami.

Near the end of the fourth quarter, New England took a nine-point lead on an extremely impressive drive from quarterback Mac Jones. Jones completed 5 of 7 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He also added a pass for receiver Jakobi Meyers that drew a 22-yard defensive pass interference penalty. That set up a smart audible at the line of scrimmage on the 1-yard line when Jones identified bad coverage on Meyers. It led to an easy touchdown.

Of course, one drive later, they could have completely ended the game — and they suffered a 4-and-out. It wasn't perfect complimentary football. But it was better than we've seen from New England.

That fourth-quarter touchdown drive felt like a huge stride forward for the Patriots, whose offense had been churning through mud (metaphorically speaking) for the entire game — and, frankly, the entire season.

During the first half, we saw a lot of what we've come to expect from this unit. There was, for example, a third-and-12 that felt like it said everything that needed to be said about the Patriots offense's season-long shortcomings. Three of the Patriots' four receivers ran go-routes directly downfield, with only Tyquan Thornton, the fourth option, stopping right near the first-down line. It wasn't an impressive play-design. Jones decided not to push the ball downfield — he went conservative and checked down to Rhamondre Stevenson. But even then, Jones misfired to his running back for an incompletion. No gain. Punt.

An unimaginative playcall. A conservative decision. And bad execution.

But maybe New England found something near the end of the game.

Don't go crazy thinking the season is saved. The Patriots will have a hard time beating the Bills. And Buffalo's defense is an entirely different caliber when compared to Miami's unit, which has struggled all year and was without top cornerback Xavien Howard and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. New England will have its hands full with Gregory Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Matt Milano and Co.

But the Patriots are holding on. And New England will be relevant going into Week 18.

