National Football League
National Football League

Patriots Bounce Back, Squeak Past Jets

3 hours ago

The New England Patriots had been streaking coming into their Mondy Night Football matchup with the New York Jets, just in the wrong way.

They had lost their previous four games but there's no remedy for losing like a winless opponent, and the Patriots were able to end their losing streak with a 30-27 win over the Jets.

Here are 3 takeaways from this Monday Night Football matchup.

1. Cam Newton back on track?

To say that the last three games had been rough for Cam Newton would be an understatement.

The 2015 NFL MVP had looked anything but that over the last month for the Patriots, throwing five interceptions and no touchdowns in that span.

On Monday night, he got back on track.

Newton didn't record a passing touchdown, but he did record 274 yards passing, his second highest total of the season, as well as two rushing touchdowns.

Vintage Cam Newton? Not entirely, but it was good Cam Newton.

And good Cam Newton is good enough for New England.

2. Jakobi Meyers' coming out party

The Patriots passing game had been much maligned this season, with the blame falling on Newton's shoulders – but also a receiving corps that hadn't been productive.

Against the Jets, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers looked the part of an All-Pro.

In three games played, Meyers had totaled 125 yards before playing the Jets. 

In a game that the Patriots trailed by double digits and needed every play to win, Meyers shined in a career-night that also more than doubled his entire regular season output until this point.

3. Will the Jets get a win?

The Jets were without starting quarterback Sam Darnold against the Patriots, but this might have been their best chance to secure a win to this point in the season.

Joe Flacco turned back the clock, recording 285 yards passing and three touchdowns while taking a 27-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

And none of it mattered.

The Jets were outscored 13-0 in the fourth quarter, falling to 0-9 on the season.

Now five of the Jets' last seven games will come against teams who are currently .500 or better.

Their other two games come against the Los Angeles Chargers, whose six losses have been by a combined 24 points, and the Patriots, who just beat them.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

How COVID-19 Has Changed Celebrations

How COVID-19 Has Changed Celebrations
The way we view life has been altered beyond belief, and the same can be said for sports, Martin Rogers writes.
7 hours ago
National Football League

Far From Perfect

Far From Perfect
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only undefeated team in the NFL, but they may not be as scary as their record indicates.
8 hours ago
National Football League

The Definition Of 'NFC East-ing'

The Definition Of 'NFC East-ing'
In her Week 9 NFL recap, Charlotte Wilder explains how one play sums up the struggles of the Cowboys & Co., plus much more.
10 hours ago
National Football League

Springing a Leak

Springing a Leak
The Buccaneers' smooth sailing came to an end against the Saints Sunday. Is there an obvious problem for Tampa Bay?
13 hours ago
National Football League

The Only Elite Team In The NFL

The Only Elite Team In The NFL
After a wild Week 9, the NFC is wide open. But the AFC has a clear favorite, Geoff Schwartz explains.
14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks