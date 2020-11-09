National Football League Patriots Bounce Back, Squeak Past Jets 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots had been streaking coming into their Mondy Night Football matchup with the New York Jets, just in the wrong way.

They had lost their previous four games but there's no remedy for losing like a winless opponent, and the Patriots were able to end their losing streak with a 30-27 win over the Jets.

Here are 3 takeaways from this Monday Night Football matchup.

1. Cam Newton back on track?

To say that the last three games had been rough for Cam Newton would be an understatement.

The 2015 NFL MVP had looked anything but that over the last month for the Patriots, throwing five interceptions and no touchdowns in that span.

On Monday night, he got back on track.

Newton didn't record a passing touchdown, but he did record 274 yards passing, his second highest total of the season, as well as two rushing touchdowns.

Vintage Cam Newton? Not entirely, but it was good Cam Newton.

And good Cam Newton is good enough for New England.

2. Jakobi Meyers' coming out party

The Patriots passing game had been much maligned this season, with the blame falling on Newton's shoulders – but also a receiving corps that hadn't been productive.

Against the Jets, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers looked the part of an All-Pro.

In three games played, Meyers had totaled 125 yards before playing the Jets.

In a game that the Patriots trailed by double digits and needed every play to win, Meyers shined in a career-night that also more than doubled his entire regular season output until this point.

3. Will the Jets get a win?

The Jets were without starting quarterback Sam Darnold against the Patriots, but this might have been their best chance to secure a win to this point in the season.

Joe Flacco turned back the clock, recording 285 yards passing and three touchdowns while taking a 27-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

And none of it mattered.

The Jets were outscored 13-0 in the fourth quarter, falling to 0-9 on the season.

Now five of the Jets' last seven games will come against teams who are currently .500 or better.

Their other two games come against the Los Angeles Chargers, whose six losses have been by a combined 24 points, and the Patriots, who just beat them.

