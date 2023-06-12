National Football League Patrick Mahomes' sidearm throw on Madden 24 defies the laws of physics Updated Jun. 12, 2023 8:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Mahomes is known for stretching the limits of what is possible on a football field. The superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has wowed fans with his arm talent and playmaking abilities, from sidearm flips to downfield launches.

He famously combined the two during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an incredible throw as he somehow nearly completed a pass in midair while launching himself away from oncoming pass rushers.

EA Sports has added Mahomes' "Superman" throw as a move that Madden 24 players can use with the quarterback — and this time, fans can actually see Mahomes complete the acrobatic pass.

In fact, Mahomes' ability to complete passes with the move seems to defy the very laws of physics.

Sure, Mahomes probably could not heave a ball across his body while parallel to the ground in midair and have it land in a receiver's hands 45 yards downfield with pinpoint accuracy.

Probably.

But in fairness, one Twitter user pointed out how Mahomes' actual pose from the "Superman" throw still somehow looks less realistic than that of his video game character.

Meanwhile, Mahomes is spending the offseason after his second career Super Bowl win still acting like a real-life video game cheat code. The Chiefs quarterback launched two home runs, including a grand slam, during teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling's charity softball game Friday — and that was after he won the pregame home run derby.

