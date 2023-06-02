Patrick Mahomes shows off skills at Royals celebrity softball game
Patrick Mahomes is a man of many talents, and not just on the football field.
The superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who owns a stake in the Kansas City Royals and was a prospect in the 2014 MLB Draft, took center stage at the Royals' star-studded celebrity softball game Friday.
First, the Super Bowl LVII champion slugged a home run.
Then, Mahomes made a no-look throw to nab actor and Kansas City fan Eric Stonestreet at first base — but unlike the ones the two-time NFL MVP usually makes during football games, this one was also behind his back.
Finally, Mahomes used his athleticism to run down and tag out a runner trying to score — even after some questionable interference from the opposing team.
Now Mahomes is channeling his inner Babe Ruth by calling his shot to hit another home run when the Chiefs offense plays an intrasquad softball game.
Hopefully in that game, Travis Kelce is a designated hitter and not a pitcher.
