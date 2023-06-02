National Football League
Patrick Mahomes shows off skills at Royals celebrity softball game
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes shows off skills at Royals celebrity softball game

Published Jun. 2, 2023 9:32 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes is a man of many talents, and not just on the football field. 

The superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who owns a stake in the Kansas City Royals and was a prospect in the 2014 MLB Draft, took center stage at the Royals' star-studded celebrity softball game Friday.

First, the Super Bowl LVII champion slugged a home run.

Then, Mahomes made a no-look throw to nab actor and Kansas City fan Eric Stonestreet at first base — but unlike the ones the two-time NFL MVP usually makes during football games, this one was also behind his back.

Finally, Mahomes used his athleticism to run down and tag out a runner trying to score — even after some questionable interference from the opposing team.

Now Mahomes is channeling his inner Babe Ruth by calling his shot to hit another home run when the Chiefs offense plays an intrasquad softball game.

Hopefully in that game, Travis Kelce is a designated hitter and not a pitcher.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Patrick Mahomes
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for offense

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for offense

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes