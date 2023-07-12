National Football League Patrick Mahomes shown humbling Raiders' Maxx Crosby in Netflix documentary Published Jul. 12, 2023 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Don't mess with Patrick Mahomes.

That should be obvious by now, but it's a lesson Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby learned again the hard away during Kansas City's comeback win over Las Vegas in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

New footage from "Quarterback," a Netflix documentary featuring Mahomes, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons, showed Mahomes' reaction when Crosby provoked him with the Raiders up 17-0 over the Chiefs in the Oct. 10 game.

"[Crosby] was trying to do whatever he could to get in my head," the two-time MVP recounted — the doc shows a mic'd up Mahomes increasingly frustrated with Crosby poking and prodding him during the game.

When a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce finally put the Chiefs on the scoreboard, Mahomes erupted at Crosby, screaming at the Raiders veteran that he was "here all day" and that Crosby "woke up the wrong m----------r."

Eventually, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had to stage a rare intervention on the sideline to get Mahomes to calm down.

"I was already frustrated that we weren't playing at a good enough level that I expected, and I just kind of snapped," Mahomes said. "I don't even know what I'm saying. I'm just kind of blacking out and going crazy. Whenever coach Reid has to grab you and pull you aside, that's when you know you're going too far. He's usually all for letting your personality show."

Mahomes' play last season more than backed up his talk, as the 27-year-old won his second MVP before leading the Chiefs to another Super Bowl title with a thrilling 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, with Mahomes earning his second Super Bowl MVP.

"Quarterback" was jointly produced by NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Omaha Productions, the latter two of which are helmed by Mahomes and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, respectively.

