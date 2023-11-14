National Football League Patrick Mahomes says he's worn the same pair of underwear in every NFL game he's played Published Nov. 14, 2023 9:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Plenty of superstar athletes have had superstitions before, but Patrick Mahomes' game day habit takes that to a new level.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and defending NFL MVP told Peyton and Eli Manning on their "Monday Night Football" alternate broadcast that he has worn the same pair of red underwear for every single one of his NFL games.

Mahomes defended himself after admitting to his habit, saying the underwear were a gift from his wife Brittany and he only wears them on game days.

"I threw them on that first season [and] we had a pretty good season," Mahomes said.

Mahomes is apparently referring to his breakout 2018 season when, in his first year as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, he won NFL MVP and led Kansas City to the first of five consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances.

"They're not too worn down [or] nasty," Mahomes said.

Mahomes claimed he washes the underwear occasionally — unless the Chiefs get on a hot streak.

"If we're on a hot streak, I can't wash them," Mahomes said. "I got to keep it rolling."

Mahomes said he plans to keep up the habit as long as the Chiefs keep winning games — which means, with Kansas City at 7-2, his lucky red underwear will not be retired any time soon.

