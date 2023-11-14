National Football League
Patrick Mahomes says he's worn the same pair of underwear in every NFL game he's played
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes says he's worn the same pair of underwear in every NFL game he's played

Published Nov. 14, 2023 9:48 p.m. ET

Plenty of superstar athletes have had superstitions before, but Patrick Mahomes' game day habit takes that to a new level.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and defending NFL MVP told Peyton and Eli Manning on their "Monday Night Football" alternate broadcast that he has worn the same pair of red underwear for every single one of his NFL games.

Mahomes defended himself after admitting to his habit, saying the underwear were a gift from his wife Brittany and he only wears them on game days.

"I threw them on that first season [and] we had a pretty good season," Mahomes said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes is apparently referring to his breakout 2018 season when, in his first year as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, he won NFL MVP and led Kansas City to the first of five consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances.

"They're not too worn down [or] nasty," Mahomes said. 

Mahomes claimed he washes the underwear occasionally — unless the Chiefs get on a hot streak.

"If we're on a hot streak, I can't wash them," Mahomes said. "I got to keep it rolling."

Mahomes said he plans to keep up the habit as long as the Chiefs keep winning games — which means, with Kansas City at 7-2, his lucky red underwear will not be retired any time soon.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: CFP Rankings 2023: Georgia passes Ohio State for No. 1; RJ Young reacts live

CFP Rankings 2023: Georgia passes Ohio State for No. 1; RJ Young reacts live

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes