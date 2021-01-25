Catching K.C.

National Football League
Kansas City defended its AFC crown in typical Chiefs fashion, as Patrick Mahomes outgunned Josh Allen en route to carrying the franchise to its second-straight Super Bowl.

Down 9-0 early against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City reeled off 21-consecutive points to lock up a 38-24 victory, and Mahomes finished the day with 325 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill led K.C. with 172 receiving yards on nine receptions, and Mahomes hooked up with tight end Travis Kelce twice for scores, as Kelce racked up 118 receiving yards.

And after Sunday's offensive onslaught in Kansas City, the question Monday morning was essentially this: are the Chiefs just too much to overcome?

Nick Wright – admittedly a lifelong Chiefs fan – says yes, as history has proven there is no deficit too large for the franchise to overcome with Mahomes at the helm. 

Sunday was just one of several blistering offensive avalanches led by Mahomes.

In the first quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship, K.C. found itself in a similar position to last season, when the Chiefs climbed out of a hole in all three of their playoff games en route to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

The Chiefs have now come back from at least a nine-point deficit to won in four of their last five playoff games.

The largest deficit the Chiefs faced came in the 2019 divisional round, a 24-0 hole against the Houston Texans.

But so far, no challenge has proved too great for Mahomes, as he outscored the Texans 28-0 in the second quarter alone, eventually reeling off 41 straight points before Kansas City cruised to a 51-31 victory over Houston.

Sunday's 9-0 hole wasn't necessarily as deep as last season's 24-0 deficit against Houston, but regardless, Mahomes was once again brilliant, and has posted 30-straight games throwing at least one touchdown, while winning 25 of his last 26 starts.

He's also recorded four career playoff games with at least three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, tied with Joe Montana for third-most all-time. 

On Monday, Colin Cowherd said that he's truly in awe of the magic that Mahomes has created – and is creating – with the Chiefs. 

"Are all of us understanding how good they are? I think I've come to terms with it. ... 'Wow' is what I'm left with."

Next up, Mahomes returns to the biggest stage to battle Tom Brady and the Bucs at Tampa Bay's home stadium in Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes will become the first quarterback 25 years or younger to start multiple Super Bowls, doing so against the quarterback with the most Super Bowl starts in league history.

As of Monday, according to FOX Bet, Kansas City is the favorite (-3.5), and Shannon Sharpe believes the key is to not let the Bucs' pass rush get to Mahomes.

"If they can protect Mahomes, they can go get 30 [points] because it's going to take 30 to beat them."

It looks like Sharpe is predicting a shootout, which presumably doesn't bode well for the Bucs. 

Because if it does come to that – would anyone really bet against Mahomes?

