National Football League Patrick Mahomes has heated outburst on sideline as Chiefs fall to Bills Published Dec. 10, 2023 8:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not happy after the Chiefs failed to execute a last-mintue comeback win late in the fourth quarter of their 20-17 loss to Buffalo Sunday.

Mahomes did just about all he could do to help his team win the game: 271 passing yards (25-of-43), a solo TD and a would-be score on an amazing lateral play that was finished off by wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

But the man who thought he'd made the play of the day turned out to be the game's scapegoat, as Toney was called for an offside penalty that negated the touchdown. Mahomes was unable to complete a pass on a last-ditch fourth-and-15 try, and Buffalo escaped with a massive sigh of relief.

Mahomes let his emotions rear after the turnover on downs, hurling his helmet to the ground in frustration and unleashing a torrent of verbal objections towards referees.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's rare that Mahomes shows such negative emotion to the public, but his frustrations are understandable. The Chiefs were marred by drops in the game, and Toney's offside penalty added to what's been an incredibly rough season for him. Not to mention, the reason the Bills were able to get into field-goal position to take a three-point lead was a defensive holding penalty that wiped away a sack.

The Chiefs, who were 8-4 heading into the affair, now have just a nine percent chance to claim the AFC's No. 1 seed after the loss. They had a head-to-head win over Miami, and a better conference record than Baltimore prior to the game, but Sunday's loss carries massive playoff implications for the squad – and could lead to Mahomes' first road playoff game of his career.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

share