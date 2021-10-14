National Football League Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa under duress for Week 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The bye weeks might be starting in the NFL, but pressure never takes a week off.

After a clean sweep of QBs under pressure a week ago, Chris Broussard of " First Things First " is back this week with his "Under Duress" segment.

Here are the five players Broussard believes are facing the most heat heading into Week 6.

5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The outlook: The 2-3 Chiefs are coming off a loss to another AFC contender, the Buffalo Bills, and it wasn't much of a fight. Mahomes threw two interceptions, for his seventh of the season already, in the 38-20 loss. Even more glaring, Kansas City's defense couldn't find an answer against Josh Allen & Co. For the fourth straight week, the Chiefs' defense allowed 30 or more points and now finds itself ranked last in the NFL with 163 total points allowed.

Broussard's thoughts: "The reason Mahomes is on the ... list is not because of his own play, which has still been very good. It is because of that historically bad defense. ... The bad news is that Mahomes has to be perfect, or darn near perfect, every possession, every game. And that, my friends, is pressure. ... He can't afford to make mistakes with that poor defense."

4. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

The outlook: Coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2020, expectations were high for Brown this year with the Titans. However, so far, he hasn't been able to replicate the success of his sophomore season, let alone his rookie year. His current pace of 32.5 yards and 2.5 receptions per game would both be career lows. Not to mention, in four games played this season, he has just one touchdown reception.

Broussard's thoughts: "They expected big things from him this year, especially when they added Julio Jones and defenses wouldn't be able to focus on [Brown]. But he hasn't delivered. ... In the four [games] that he's played, he's got 10 catches for 130 yards and just one touchdown. And that is part of the reason that their passing game in Tennessee is so bad."

3. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

The outlook: The whirlwind of head coach Jon Gruden's resignation amid scandal is still looming over this Raiders team. Gruden was the face of the team. Now, arguably, that distinction falls to Carr, who will be looked upon to bring stability to the franchise in the middle of a tumultuous period. Not only that, but the 30-year-old QB will also be charged with ending a two-game losing streak for the Raiders, who started the season 3-0.

Broussard's thoughts: "The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of turmoil. And now, Derek Carr is the leader. Jon Gruden was the leader of that team, no doubt about it. Now it's Derek Carr. I get it. GM Mike Mayock now has the most power in terms of personnel decisions ... the leader of that team is now Derek Carr. And he has got to step up and bring stability and bring leadership and bring confidence into that locker room."

2. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

The outlook: Coming back from a knee injury that ended his 2020 season and delayed his start to 2021, OBJ is still working on perfecting that WR-QB connection with Baker Mayfield. In the 19 times Mayfield has looked Beckham's way this season, only nine of the passes have gone for completions — a 47.4% success rate. Overall, in three seasons working together, the Mayfield-to-Beckham combination has a 53.9% success rate (193 pass attempts, 104 completions).

Broussard's thoughts: "On paper, OBJ is just what the doctor ordered in Cleveland: a playmaker, a deep threat to go along with that play-action game because of their strong running game. ... But it just hasn't materialized. ... OBJ has to step it up. People are talking about they should trade him. ... But what is his value? How much is somebody giving up? He hasn't had a 100-yard receiving game in two calendar years."

1. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

The outlook: Tagovailoa went down with a rib injury early in a Week 2 loss to the Bills, and the Dolphins have gone 0-3 (0-4, if you count Week 2) with their starting QB out of the lineup. The 23-year-old has returned to practice and is expected to play this week, according to reports. If he is back under center, he has a gilt-edged opportunity to get Miami back in the win column in a Week 6 matchup with the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broussard's thoughts: "They had designs on a playoff spot — and a lot of people thought they would make the playoffs — but they're 1-4. So Tua has to come to the rescue. ... The question is: Is Tua good enough? ... He's got to show that he can go out there and lead them to victory. And you might say, 'Well, in his first game back?' Yeah! When it's Jacksonville, yes. Jacksonville is on a 20-game losing streak."

For Broussard's full take, check out the video below:

Watch to see who Chris Broussard thinks is under the most pressure in this weekend's Week 6 NFL matchups.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.