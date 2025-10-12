Patrick Mahomes, Brian Branch Involved in Lions vs. Chiefs Post-Game Scuffle
An intense primetime battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions didn't end after the final whistle Sunday night as the bad blood spilled over post-game.
A heated scuffle broke out in the final seconds of a 30-17 Chiefs win after an altercation between Patrick Mahomes and Lions safety Brian Branch. Mahomes looked to shake hands with Branch, but the safety ignored his attempt, prompting his wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to come to his defense.
Branch, taking exception to the wideout's interference, knocked him down with a smack before Smith-Schuster jumped to his feet and charged at Branch. The two tussled for a few moments as players from both sides exchanged shoves in an unreal scene to close the night.
During his post-game interview, Mahomes declined to address what started the skirmish but made sure to send a message to the Lions.
"They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game between the whistles," Mahomes said.
