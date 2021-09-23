National Football League Panthers vs. Texans odds: How to bet, picks, & more 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers head to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans in this Thursday Night Football showdown.

Carolina is off to a 2-0 start, thanks to solid quarterback play from Sam Darnold, the return of dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey, and their hard-hitting defense.

On the other hand, Houston is in a state of flux right now as an organization, and most notably, at their QB position. With starting QB Tyrod Taylor injured (hamstring-IR) and star quarterback Deshaun Watson not playing (non-injury), the Texans will turn to Davis Mills to lead the way.

Will the Panthers keep rolling? Or is this a letdown spot for Carolina with them on the road, in a short week, and against a backup quarterback?

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, trends, and total scoring over/ under you need to make your bets on Panthers-Texans at FOX Bet.

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Panthers -8 (Panthers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Houston covers)

Moneyline: Carolina -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Houston +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined



Trends

Per Since the 1970 merger, NFL home underdogs of 7 or more points are 91-59-4 (61%) against the spread (ATS) in August-September games. @MackNova: Since the 1970 merger, NFL home underdogs of 7 or more points are 91-59-4 (61%) against the spread (ATS) in August-September games.

Per @Bet_Labs : Since 2010, NFL teams that start the season 0-2 have gone 52-36-1 (59%) ATS in Week 3. Since 2010, NFL teams that start the season 0-2 have gone 52-36-1 (59%) ATS in Week 3.

Per @Bet_Labs: Since 2010, when a winless team plays an undefeated team, the winless team has gone 70-57-3 (55%) ATS, and if the winless team is an underdog, they are 51-37-1 (58%) ATS. Since 2010, when a winless team plays an undefeated team, the winless team has gone 70-57-3 (55%) ATS, and if the winless team is an underdog, they are 51-37-1 (58%) ATS.

Bet on the Panthers -8 or Texans +8 now at FOX Bet!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.