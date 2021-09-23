Panthers vs. Texans odds: How to bet, picks, & more

National Football League
47 mins ago

The Carolina Panthers head to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans in this Thursday Night Football showdown.

Carolina is off to a 2-0 start, thanks to solid quarterback play from Sam Darnold, the return of dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey, and their hard-hitting defense.

On the other hand, Houston is in a state of flux right now as an organization, and most notably, at their QB position. With starting QB Tyrod Taylor injured (hamstring-IR) and star quarterback Deshaun Watson not playing (non-injury), the Texans will turn to Davis Mills to lead the way.

Will the Panthers keep rolling? Or is this a letdown spot for Carolina with them on the road, in a short week, and against a backup quarterback?

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, trends, and total scoring over/ under you need to make your bets on Panthers-Texans at FOX Bet.

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Panthers -8 (Panthers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Houston covers)
Moneyline: Carolina -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Houston +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
 

Trends

  • Per @MackNova: Since the 1970 merger, NFL home underdogs of 7 or more points are 91-59-4 (61%) against the spread (ATS) in August-September games.
  • Per @Bet_Labs: Since 2010, NFL teams that start the season 0-2 have gone 52-36-1 (59%) ATS in Week 3.
  • Per @Bet_Labs: Since 2010, when a winless team plays an undefeated team, the winless team has gone 70-57-3 (55%) ATS, and if the winless team is an underdog, they are 51-37-1 (58%) ATS.

