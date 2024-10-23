National Football League Panthers to start Bryce Young on Sunday after Andy Dalton hurt in car crash Published Oct. 23, 2024 4:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Carolina Panthers will start quarterback Bryce Young at quarterback after Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car crash on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with a sprained thumb after being evaluated by team medical personnel. No one from Dalton's family needed to be taken to a hospital, but Panthers coach Dave Canales said he will start Young due to Dalton's thumb injury.

Dalton took over the Panthers' starting job in Week 3 after Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started the season 0-2. The Panthers are 1-4 in Dalton's starts and 1-6 overall after a 40-7 blowout loss to the Washington Commanders. Carolina is set to face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.

Dalton, his wife, three children and the family dog were traveling near downtown Charlotte westbound on Sardis Road approaching Providence Road when the crash occurred Tuesday, a Panthers spokesman said.

The team would not say if there was another car involved. The team said no more further details were available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

