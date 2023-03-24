National Football League
Panthers sign former Lions WR DJ Chark to one-year deal

Published Mar. 24, 2023 2:50 p.m. ET

DJ Chark signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Friday. 

In 2022, Chark spent an injury-filled season with the Detroit Lions, catching 30 passes for 502 yards and three TDs in 11 games. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars

In Chark, the Panthers grab another accomplished veteran wide receiver to pair with fellow signee Adam Thielen, forming an experienced pass-catching foundation for their future rookie quarterback. The Panthers are expected to find that franchise QB with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which Carolina acquired from the Chicago Bears earlier this month. 

The 26-year-old Chark, a 2019 Pro Bowler, isn’t a No. 1 receiving option, but he’s a versatile, starting wideout who could grow in Frank Reich’s offense. A one-year commitment is beneficial to both sides — flexibility for Carolina, and for Chark to bring his value back up after playing just 15 games combined the past two seasons.

He comes in at No. 47 in the FOX Sports top 50 NFL free-agent rankings this offseason. 

Analysis From FOX Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

Chark was a role player in a highly productive offense in Detroit last season. He's going to get pushed a little further down the depth chart as Jameson Williams enters the fold a little bit more next season, so that could be enough to make Chark want to look elsewhere.



Chark was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2018 draft out of LSU. He has 177 receptions, 2,544 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

