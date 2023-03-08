National Football League Panthers free agency preview: Re-sign a couple key pieces, find a QB Published Mar. 8, 2023 12:57 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Go back four months and Carolina was 2-7, having fired their head coach and traded away one of their best players.

It's already been a nice turnaround, with the Panthers rebounding to go 5-3 in their last eight games, finishing one win short of an unlikely division title. The hiring of Frank Reich as head coach has been widely applauded, as has been an impressive staff, including new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The Panthers have the No. 9 pick in next month's draft and enough extra picks from trading Christian McCaffrey that they're well-armed to move up and land one of the top three quarterbacks in this class. They have passed on the biggest names on the quarterback carousel and look like a team eager to build around the excitement and uncertainty of a rookie quarterback in 2023.

So free agency for Carolina won't probably have the big headlines of naming the first head coach in the cycle, or securing a potential franchise quarterback. The Panthers don't have a huge number of coveted free agents, nor do they have much yet in available cap space, so next week looks to be about keeping a few of their own and adding a few new wrinkles to a lineup that returns 18 of 22 starters from last year.

In-house priorities: Bradley Bozeman and D'Onta Foreman

One of the core strengths of Carolina's second-half resurgence was the confidence in the run game, and two central parts of that are among the Panthers' few important free agents. Bozeman, 28, was a bargain at $2.8 million and anchored the offensive line after taking over as the starting center. He'll at least triple his salary this time around; Spotrac estimates his market value at three years, $36 million, the most expensive of Carolina's impending free agents. There's mutual interest in a new deal, and it makes sense that the Panthers would want it done before he hits the open market next Wednesday.

Foreman, among the NFL's top rushers after McCaffrey's midseason departure, was also a smart find last year at $2 million. At 26, Foreman still has prime years ahead of him, and while Spotrac pegs him at one year, $3.4 million, he might draw even more than that, with top free-agent rushers Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all staying home on the franchise tag. Bring back Bozeman and Foreman and you essentially bring back the heart of what the Panthers did best last season.

One rare free agency occurrence worth mentioning: The Panthers could tender a restricted free agent, which doesn't happen often. Myles Hartsfield, who played nearly 80% of Carolina's defensive snaps last year, can play nickel or safety and might be worth the $2.63 million required to allow the Panthers to match any offer sheet. Otherwise, he's an unrestricted free agent and could sign elsewhere, leaving them without a versatile piece in their secondary. Sam Franklin, who led the team in special-teams tackles, is also an RFA, but special-teams value doesn't always add up to getting tendered.

Make a few cuts to free up cap space

Carolina is slightly over the cap but will want to create a functional budget, with a new coaching staff bringing new schemes and preferences that don't always mesh with an inherited roster. The biggest move would be releasing linebacker Shaq Thompson, an eight-year starter and former first-round pick who turns 29 next month. The Panthers can save about $13 million by releasing him. That will create a hole in the middle of the defense, but it's one they can fill. Thompson had a career-high 135 tackles last year but also had no interceptions or forced fumbles and only 0.5 sacks, so the position could use an infusion of impact plays.

There are other smaller moves that seem likely: Cutting center Pat Elflein will save $4.3 million and cutting linebacker Damien Wilson saves another $3.6 million. And it makes sense to cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, though it will cost more to keep free agent Eddy Pineiro than the $1.5 million Carolina will save from cutting Gonzalez.

Restructuring receiver DJ Moore's contract could free up another $12 million, and a lucrative extension for Pro Bowl pass-rusher Brian Burns would not only lock him up long term but likely lower his cap figure from its current $16 million as well.

Decide on a veteran QB to pair with the rookie

Even a top-10 pick at quarterback might not be ready to start in Week 1, so it's important for Carolina to find a veteran in that middle ground of having starting experience but also accepting a long-term role as a backup. This shouldn't be expensive, but it's a piece you want to get right to set up a good quarterback room with new coach Josh McCown to develop a rookie.

The simplest answer would be to bring back Sam Darnold, himself only 25 and a few years removed from being that high-drafted rookie. Darnold went 4-2 down the stretch for Carolina, and he played with McCown with the Jets in 2018 so there should be a good relationship in place there. Would Darnold want a situation with a better chance to impress and reestablish himself as an NFL starter? Perhaps, but there are only a few of those and good competition for those spots.

If it isn't Darnold, another familiar option would be Jacoby Brissett, who had arguably his best year under Reich with the Colts in 2019, throwing 18 touchdowns against six interceptions. Brissett played well in Cleveland last year, knowing he was ultimately giving up his job to Deshaun Watson, and like Darnold, the biggest hurdle is whether he might want to seek a team without a clear investment made elsewhere at quarterback.

Reich in theory would have a few other former quarterbacks available — Carson Wentz, if not Matt Ryan — but it seems unlikely Carolina would bring in a bigger name when the focus will be on the rookie stepping in.

Add players who have history with new coaches

Assistant coaches in new jobs especially like to have players they've worked with before, both for having a known commodity and being able to help teach a new scheme to players already on the roster. If Evero wants an upgrade at safety, for instance, Carolina could look at safety John Johnson, who played four years under Evero with the Rams. Johnson was just released by the Browns and would be available at a more reasonable price, especially for the chance to get back to a coach who brought out his best years.

If the Panthers aren't able to re-up with Foreman, perhaps new running backs coach Duce Staley would turn to his top back for the past two years in Detroit, Jamaal Williams. He's two years older than Forman, but he had 17 touchdowns last year and should be in the same price range. If receivers coach Shawn Jefferson wants an inexpensive veteran he has worked with, he could turn to Jamison Crowder or Breshad Perriman, who played for Jefferson with the Jets.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

