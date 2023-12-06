National Football League Panthers described as 'Hunger Games' culture in new report Published Dec. 6, 2023 6:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Carolina Panthers' team culture was compared to that of a "Hunger Games" battle royale in the final days of former head coach Frank Reich's tenure with the team, according to a new report from The Athletic.

Reich was fired on Nov. 27 after just 11 games, the shortest stint for an NFL head coach in 45 years.

The report describes an environment where assistant coaches and general manager Scott Fitterer went behind Reich's back to owner David Tepper with complaints and suggestions about rookie quarterback Bryce Young's development. Young, the No. 1 overall pick in this past year's draft, has struggled mightily as the Panthers have limped to a 1-11 record this season.

It's the worst mark in the NFL, but the Panthers won't be able to reap the reward of another top overall pick, as they traded their selection to the Chicago Bears in the deal to move up to No. 1 in the 2023 draft.

Assistant coaches also tried to undermine other coaches as the staff went into "self-preservation mode" as Reich's seat grew warmer, according to The Athletic. Two assistant coaches, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley, were fired by interim head coach Scott Tabor — a holdover from the previous Panthers staff — soon after Reich was shown the door.

There was also on-field and off-field tension with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, per the report. Brown, a well-regarded former Los Angeles Rams assistant under Sean McVay, and Reich struggled to mesh Brown's McVay-style play designs with Reich's system.

Tepper, meanwhile, reportedly attempted to micromanage Reich's development of Young by making suggestions like working on the rookie's footwork after being told by Fitterer and others that Young was struggling in that area. It's the latest instance of Tepper being actively involved in football operations since buying the Panthers in 2018.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, a North Carolina native who is expected to be a candidate for multiple head-coaching jobs this offseason, will be a primary target for the Panthers, according to The Athletic.

