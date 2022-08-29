National Football League Carolina Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Carolina confirmed the trade, announcing it will send undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville in exchange.

Shenault finished the 2021 NFL season with 619 receiving yards and zero receiving touchdowns on 63 receptions (9.8 yards per reception). Across his two-year NFL career, Shenault is averaging 609.5 receiving yards and 2.5 receiving touchdowns on 60.5 receptions (10.1 yards per reception) per season.

Jacksonville selected Shenault with the No. 42 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He joins a Panthers wide receiving corps that includes D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson and Rashard Higgins. Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Panthers to begin the season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.