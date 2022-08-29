National Football League
Carolina Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars Carolina Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars
National Football League

Carolina Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars

26 mins ago

The Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Carolina confirmed the trade, announcing it will send undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville in exchange.

Shenault finished the 2021 NFL season with 619 receiving yards and zero receiving touchdowns on 63 receptions (9.8 yards per reception). Across his two-year NFL career, Shenault is averaging 609.5 receiving yards and 2.5 receiving touchdowns on 60.5 receptions (10.1 yards per reception) per season.

Jacksonville selected Shenault with the No. 42 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He joins a Panthers wide receiving corps that includes D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson and Rashard Higgins. Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Panthers to begin the season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Is Giants RB Saquon Barkley really back to his old self?
New York Giants

Is Giants RB Saquon Barkley really back to his old self?

59 mins ago
Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to restructured deal to stay with 49ers
National Football League

Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to restructured deal to stay with 49ers

1 hour ago
Should Odell Beckham Jr. re-sign with Rams or reunite with Giants?
Los Angeles Rams

Should Odell Beckham Jr. re-sign with Rams or reunite with Giants?

1 hour ago
NFL odds: 10 betting nuggets from Vegas sources
Gambling

NFL odds: 10 betting nuggets from Vegas sources

1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers keeps the Packers publicity machine turning
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers keeps the Packers publicity machine turning

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes