Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Panthers will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

*All games listed in ET

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Monday, Sept. 18) — vs. New Orleans Saints, 7:15 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Seattle Seahawks: L

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.: L

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.: L

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.: L

Week 7 — BYE

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Indianapolis Colts: W

Week 10 (Thursday, Nov. 9) — at Chicago Bears: W

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.: L

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Date/Time TBD) — vs. Atlanta Falcons: L

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.: L

Week 18 (Date/Time TBD) — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: W

Final record: 9-8

That opener in Atlanta is crucial — lose there, and the Panthers could easily open 1-5 before their bye week, though they get easy fare coming out of the break. This could feel a lot like 2022, with a slow start and then a strong finish as Carolina finds itself. The finale in Charlotte against the Bucs could easily have the division title on the line, much like the Week 17 game this past year.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

