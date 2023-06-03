National Football League Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Jordan Love is no drop-off from Aaron Rodgers Updated Jun. 3, 2023 6:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the burning storylines of the NFL offseason has been how the Green Bay Packers will fare with Jordan Love under center instead of longtime franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Romeo Doubs, one of the players who will be catching passes from Love this fall, is a firm believer in the young signal-caller's potential. Doubs expressed how he doesn't think Love will be a drop-off from Rodgers in a recent interview with Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin.

"I think Jordan can do it," Doubs said. "I think Jordan is a really good quarterback. … Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing.

"I don’t really see what’s the big difference."

The Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has 10 games under his belt, making just one start against Kansas City in 2021.

Green Bay traded Rodgers, a Super Bowl MVP, four-time NFL MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, to the New York Jets in April, moving forward with Love as its quarterback. Wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb followed Rodgers from Green Bay to New York, while tight end Robert Tonyan signed with Chicago.

The Packers used the 2023 Draft to build out their pass-catching corps. They selected tight end Luke Musgrave (Oregon State) at No. 42, wideout Jayden Reed (Michigan State) at No. 50 and tight end Tyler Kraft (South Dakota State) at No. 78.

Green Bay selected Doubs with the No. 132 pick in the 2022 Draft out of Nevada, and he flashed his ability to be a reliable option in the passing game during his rookie season. The 23-year-old totaled 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games. He missed four games due to an ankle injury.

Despite the new — and young — faces in the building, Doubs expects the Packers to keep progressing.

"I see a progression," Doubs added. "I see it going up. I don’t see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization. This organization is historic, and it’s only winning. That’s all.

"When you hear Green Bay, it’s no losing. It’s only winning."

Green Bay began last season 4-8 before going on to win four consecutive games prior to losing to Detroit in Week 18 to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

