Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes

Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf.

The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.

Watkins didn't blast Mahomes, but he did offer up a polarizing take:

"Pat is incredibly good, but Aaron Rodgers is on a whole different level," Watkins asserted.

This week, Watkins was asked again about his Rodgers-Mahomes comparison and effectually doubled down.

"He’s amazing," the veteran receiver said of Rodgers. "How he controls the ball. How he puts everyone in place. I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers."

Colin Cowherd took exception to Watkins' comments, noting that Mahomes has been the superior player in the postseason despite being significantly younger.

"It should be noted the AFC is tougher than the NFC," Cowherd said on Wednesday's episode of "The Herd." "Certainly at the top. It should also be noted that in these early playoff games for Mahomes, he was a kid. He was learning how to play quarterback in the NFL."

The 26-year-old Mahomes is entering his sixth NFL season, and he's already played in four consecutive conference title games and two Super Bowls, and won a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP. The 38-year-old Rodgers is a four-time MVP, having earned the award the past two seasons, and he won a Super Bowl (and SB MVP) following the 2010 season. But he hasn't had the best playoff luck since.

The Packers are 5-6 in their last 11 postseason games, losing four times in the NFC title round. Rodgers has completed 63.4% of his passes for 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions while averaging 280 passing yards with a 95.8 passer rating in those contests. The Chiefs have gone 8-3 in Mahomes' 11 playoff starts. He has completed 66.2% of his throws for 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while averaging 307.4 passing yards with a 105.7 passer rating.

"Of those 11 playoff games, it's fair to say in four or five, Patrick is learning on the job, and Aaron is in his prime," Cowherd said. "Can we stop with the Patrick Mahomes shade? No GM in the league, given the option, is taking Aaron at this point.

"We watched Aaron at Lambeau against Jimmy Garoppolo, and Aaron wouldn't let go of the football. We watched Mahomes, with 13 seconds left and trailing, drive the field length and beat Buffalo."

While both Rodgers and Mahomes are among the NFL's best, Cowherd believes there's only one quarterback on Mahomes' level: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

