Packers vs. Raiders live updates: Top moments from Monday Night Football
Packers vs. Raiders live updates: Top moments from Monday Night Football

Updated Oct. 9, 2023 7:50 p.m. ET

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Las Vegas Raiders playing host to the Green Bay Packers, and we've got you covered with all the action!

The Raiders (1-3) lost to Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, while the Packers (2-2) were defeated by the Detroit Lions. Both teams are aiming to bounce back Monday. 

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo was in concussion protocol after missing Week 4’s tilt, but it appears that he'll be under certain again in prime time. On the other side, the Packers will be without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, whose season is over as he prepares for his fifth knee surgery.

Here are the top moments!

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

PREGAME

Beast mode's in the building!

Talk about talent. Marshawn Lynch and Josh Jacobs were seen speaking as Jacobs got ready for the matchup.

Brothers in arms

Daniel and Anders Carlson shared a moment before the game, as the two prepared to become the first pair of brothers to kick in the same game since 1987.

Adams time

Davante Adams said he treats all games the same, but one has to believe he'll have a little extra juice for his former team. His pregame outfit was certainly dripping.

Stay tuned for updates!
 

National Football League
Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders

