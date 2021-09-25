National Football League Packers vs. 49ers odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As it stands entering Week 3, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers have identical odds to win the NFC – third-best in the conference at +650, behind the Buccaneers and the Rams.

Yet you couldn't be blamed if you felt like these were two teams headed in opposite directions as they prepare to square off in primetime on Sunday night, where the Niners are solid favorites to remain undefeated on the season.

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert on Packers vs. 49ers ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Packers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "Aaron Rodgers is almost single-handedly keeping this line where it is.

"San Francisco is such a superior (and healthier) team on the offensive and defensive lines, but the ‘Rodgers getting points’ angle is hard for bettors to ignore. Green Bay is already starting two rookies to protect Rodgers, and now left tackle Elgton Jenkins is listed as doubtful.

"That’s a recipe for disaster against a 49ers front that loves to bring pressure and make life uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks. The Packers have also shown that stopping the run is still an issue, and Kyle Shanahan is smart enough to ground and pound ‘til the cows come home. Plus, it sounds like running back Trey Sermon has cleared concussion protocol and will start.

"Green Bay will eventually get their lines where they need to be, but this is a horrendous spot off an already short week after playing on Monday night. If San Francisco protects that precious football, they’ll take care of business."

Pick: 49ers (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

