Packers Star Micah Parsons: Cowboys 'Almost' Traded Me to Eagles

Yeah, this would've been something.

Last offseason, superstar defensive end Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys were at an impasse in extension talks, and the team considered trade offers. In the end, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers mere days before the 2025 regular season.

Here's the kicker: Dallas apparently almost traded Parsons to their bitter NFC East division rival.

"It [a trade] was very close. [With the] Philadelphia Eagles, before the Jaelan Philips move, it was me. I was really about to come [to Philadelphia], but there was one person that I had to play with that, if he was gone, I did not want to be there, and that was Jalen Carter," Parsons said during a live broadcast of his podcast, "The Edge With Micah Parsons." "They [the Cowboys] wanted a D-Tackle, and they wanted to trade me, plus some picks. I don't really care about the picks, but I'm coming to play next to JC [Jalen Carter], you feel me?

"So, sorry, Cowboys fans. It really almost happened."

This story lines up with FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer revealing in September that, at one point, the Eagles had the strongest trade offer on the table for Parsons, which included two first-round picks and a third- and fifth-rounder. That said, Dallas refused to make a move of that magnitude within its division, per Glazer.

Ultimately, to extract Parsons from Dallas, Green Bay traded defensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. The Packers then signed Parsons to a four-year, $186 million extension, which begins next season.

Parsons, a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler in each of his five NFL seasons, recorded 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 41 combined tackles in 14 games this season. Unfortunately for Parsons, his debut campaign with the Packers ended in December after he tore his left ACL.

Both Philadelphia and Green Bay were eliminated in the NFC wild card round this season, while Dallas missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year. Parsons is targeting a return in September of next season. He has registered double-digit sacks in each of his five seasons in the sport.