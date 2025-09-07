National Football League Cowboys Decided to Trade Micah Parsons Before He Requested Out Published Sep. 7, 2025 12:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the world last week when they traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reports it's a decision they made several weeks ago.

The saga publicly came to a head about a week into training camp when Parsons formally requested a trade on Aug. 1.

"What nobody knows is that Dallas actually made the decision to trade him about a week or so before that," Glazer said.

Parsons, of course, is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. But he was also entering the last year of his rookie deal and seeking a new contract at the top of the market. Dallas clearly didn't want to commit to such terms with Parsons, as the two sides spent more time talking about each other through the media than negotiating.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were trying to unload the four-time Pro Bowler to an AFC team.

"They started putting feelers out," Glazer said. "They were shocked; they could not get any traction anywhere from an AFC team."

Glazer added that the Eagles made the biggest offer, which included two first-round picks and third- and fifth-round picks. Dallas was unwilling to trade Parsons within the NFC East, however.

The Packers entered the sweepstakes early and were persistent, Glazer noted, and their willingness to part with defensive tackle Kenny Clark "is what made the difference for Dallas."

Well, that, and the Packers agreeing to a four-year deal with Parsons worth up to $188 million with $136 million in guarantees.

