Packers HC Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love playing 'best ball' of career

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (10-4) look poised to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season, as they're the No. 2 NFC wild-card seed and two games ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, whom Green Bay beat on the road last week and are the first team out of the playoff picture.

In the eyes of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, their quarterback is an integral reason for the team's success of late, highlighted by winning four of their past five games.

"This is the best ball he's played," LaFleur said Thursday about Love, via the Packers' team website. "Just when I look at all the little things."

Love hasn't thrown an interception in Green Bay's last four games and boasts a combined 119.9 passer rating over its last five games.

Attributing his success to merely "getting [the] guys the rock," Love flipped the praise from his head coach into how he could improve down the homestretch.

"Yeah, I feel like I'm playing at a decent level. There's definitely some stuff I can clean up and play even better, so I think there's still a lot more out there, but it's not bad right now," Love said.

In 12 games, Love has totaled 2,953 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 98.5 passer rating, while completing 63.7% of his passes. He missed two games in September due to a knee injury and had a groin injury in November, but didn't miss a start because of it.

As a whole, Green Bay boasts one of the most productive offenses in the NFL, averaging 231.4 passing yards (11th in the NFL), 144.4 rushing yards (tied for fourth), 375.9 total yards (fourth) and 27.1 points (seventh) per game.

Green Bay hosts the New Orleans Saints (5-9) on Monday Night Football in Week 16, followed by a road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (12-2) and a home game against the Chicago Bears (4-10) to close out the regular season. The Packers' four losses have come against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-2), Vikings, and Detroit Lions (12-2) twice.

