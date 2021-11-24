National Football League Packers, Cardinals, Buccaneers flexing NFC's dominance in latest Herd Hierarchy 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What is the most dominant conference in the NFL?

After 11 weeks of play, it looks like that honor belongs to the NFC, by Colin Cowherd's estimation.

In "The Herd" host's latest Herd Hierarchy, six NFC teams — a trio of them at the top — are in his top 10.

Find out which squad Colin Cowherd thinks is the best in the league after Week 11.

Here are the squads that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 12, along with some insights from FOX Bet .

(Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 5-5 | Last week: Minnesota Vikings won 34-31 vs. Green Bay Packers

Colin's thoughts: "They've only given the ball away six times this year — fewest in the NFL. They do not beat themselves. They also lead the NFL in sack differential. They get to your quarterback and you don't get to theirs."

Up next: Vikings at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +6000

Overall record: 6-5 | Last week: Indianapolis Colts won 41-15 at Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "They've won five of six. They just routed Buffalo. You know ... 99% of you ripped the Colts for the Carson Wentz move. You were wrong. We were right."

Up next: Colts vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +3500

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "Bye week and [then] they go to Green Bay. If they lose, they're out. I think they'll win. ... They lead the NFL in yards per play. They're very explosive."

Up next: Rams at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +800

Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Tennessee Titans lost 22-13 vs. Houston Texans

Colin's thoughts: "Here's my issue: They're not the same team without Derrick Henry. He's been gone for a couple of games. So, the three games without Derrick Henry, you know what they're averaging? 290 yards of offense. They're not the same team."

Up next: Titans at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Dallas Cowboys lost 19-9 at Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "Let's be honest. Our big concern about Dallas is Mike McCarthy's clock management and Tyron Smith at left tackle. If Tyron Smith is healthy, this team has a chance to get to the NFC championship. That's an if. "

Up next: Cowboys vs. Raiders (4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 7-4 | Last week: Kansas City Chiefs won 19-9 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think their offense is quite as explosive as it needs to be, but with Chris Jones back and playing the right position, Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl hunt. ... I like where they're at."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +700

Overall record: 7-4 | Last week: New England Patriots won 35-0 at Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "New England's defense is the best in the league. Their coach is the best in the league. Their special teams are arguably best in the league. ... They are not dynamic offensively. They need to grind you down, and that's why I only have them at No. 4."

Up next: Patriots vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-10 vs. New York Giants

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think Tampa's ceiling is as high as we think. They are very good at home ... 5-0 this year and [Tom] Brady has taken the fewest sacks in the league. ... This is a really good offensive line."

Up next: Buccaneers at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 9-2 | Last week: Arizona Cardinals won 23-13 at Seattle Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "Arizona just won in San Francisco and Seattle with Colt McCoy. And not just won, had like 400-plus yards. This team has got a good locker room. Zach Ertz, boy, what a pickup that was."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +800

Overall record: 8-3 | Last week: Green Bay Packers lost 34-31 at Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "I am blown away by Green Bay. ... Is everybody paying attention to Green Bay's defense? They're missing their top linebacker and their top corner and it's hard to move the ball on them. ... People are not paying attention because they're so decimated with injury."

Up next: Packers vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

