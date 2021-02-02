National Football League
Ozzie Newsome stops by ‘Club Shay Shay’

2 hours ago

It was a reunion of former coworkers this week on "Club Shay Shay."

Shannon Sharpe welcomed three-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion and College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome to talk football in this week's episode. 

Newsome served as the general manager of the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2018 and now works behind the scenes as an executive with the franchise.

When Newsome stepped into his role in 2019, the Ravens had an unbelievable regular season, going 14-2 and finishing as the top seed in the AFC North, with quarterback Lamar Jackson earning the honor of unanimous regular-season MVP.

However, the Ravens were upset by the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round.

After the Ravens' disappointing finish, Newsome explained what the organization learned from the experience and how Baltimore approached 2020.

"I think we matured as a team. You can learn from losing just like you can learn from winning, and so I think we did that. We did a good job of putting together a good roster – we could build bigger depth."

Newsome credited head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman for allowing Jackson to flourish and play his game in 2020.

"[Jackson] is a tremendous talent. He's an unbelievable person, and when you get our business, you play to a player's strengths, and that's what we did with Lamar – it changed the game a little bit."

In the offseason, Baltimore added defensive tackle and six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell to the fold, and Campbell posted four sacks in the 2020 season.

But according to Newsome, Campbell's impact extended far beyond the stats.

"To have someone come in like Calais, who was thirsty to win, he was able to bring his leadership ability to match our ability to find ways to win games. It's been a great match."

Watch the latest episode of "Club Shay Shay" with Ozzie Newsome below!

