Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors

Can Russell Wilson and the Seahawks cover a 10.5-point spread against the Giants (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX) in a battle of first-place teams in Seattle? (Yes, the Giants are in first place! You can look it up.)

Will Derrick Henry continue to steamroll opponents as the Tennessee Titans (-4) try to maintain their lead in the AFC South in a battle against the 8-3 Browns in Nashville?

Can Taysom Hill help the Saints maintain the NFC's best record and extend their eight-game winning streak when they visit Atlanta (1 p.m. ET, FOX) as 2.5-point favorites?

Our NFL betting experts are here to provide those answers and more – and tackle all your Week 13 gambling questions in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition (with all lines via FOX Bet).

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

This week, McIntyre likes the Saints, while Schwartz recommends betting against the NFC East. Yes, the entire division.

Week 13 also features a clash of the highest-paid wide receiver and cornerback in the league, in Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins and the Rams' Jalen Ramsey. Although Geoff and Jason aren't 100 percent in on the Cardinals as 2.5-point favorites, they do like Nuk to win that particular bout.

As for Monday night, with so much uncertainty, Geoff has some advice. After all, this is all about finding the best bets!

Each week, our experts attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props, the last-minute injury news and even futures.

