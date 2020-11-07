National Football League
National Football League

Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors

4 hours ago

It is the most important hour of the week for NFL bettors.

The inactive lists are out, the last-minute line movements are happening, and the clock is ticking to place your bets before the early slate of games kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Now, you can spend that hour with FOX Sports' NFL betting experts as they tackle 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff on Talk The Line: Q&A Edition. Hear from Geoff Schwartz, Jason McIntyre and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

You can get your questions in for the show by submitting them on Twitter using the hashtag #TalktheLine or by sending them along on Facebook. You'll also want to get regular updates on the show by joining our Facebook group.

Starting at noon ET every Sunday, Geoff and Jason will try to cover every angle on the NFL week and pick out the trends that will help you find winners.

And don't forget you can join Geoff and Jason each Monday and Thursday for Talk the Line with @FOXBet.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

All Aboard The Russell Wilson Train

All Aboard The Russell Wilson Train
When it comes to his best bets for Week 9, Geoff Schwartz is riding with the MVP favorite and his Seahawks. Here's why.
6 hours ago
National Football League

Backing Brady Over Brees In Week 9

Backing Brady Over Brees In Week 9
With Week 9 highlighted by Round 2 of Bucs-Saints, Jason McIntyre breaks down his best bets, from Brady & Co. to the Raiders.
1 day ago
National Football League

All Eyes on Antonio Brown's NFL Return

All Eyes on Antonio Brown's NFL Return
Antonio Brown's career nearly came to an end. He's thankful for what might be his final chance to save it, Martin Rogers writes.
1 day ago
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 9

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 9
As Colin Cowherd picks his five favorites against the spread for Week 9, he has an eye on star QBs getting the job done.
1 day ago
National Football League

Old Rivals On Opposite Roads

Old Rivals On Opposite Roads
The Steelers and Cowboys have meet in three memorable Super Bowls, but they don't have much else in common entering their Week 9 clash.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks