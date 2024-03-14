National Football League
OT Jonah Williams reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Cardinals
Published Mar. 14, 2024 9:17 a.m. ET

Offensive tackle Jonah Williams has agreed to a $30 million, two-year contract with the Cardinals, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Williams spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Williams missed his rookie season due to a torn labrum, but he has been relatively healthy since. 

He started all 17 regular-season games for the Bengals last season and has played both tackle positions. 

Williams was No. 41 on the FOX Sports list of the top 50 available free agents.

Cincinnati Bengals
Jonah Williams
