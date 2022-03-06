National Football League Kayvon Thibodeaux withdraws early from NFL Combine 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Oregon pass-rushing demon Kayvon Thibodeaux has withdrawn early from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The 21-year-old, who will likely be a top-10 first-round pick in April's draft, reportedly removed himself from Saturday's event because of "how long the day was," per NFL Network.

Thibodeaux is likely in play for the Detroit Lions at No. 2, the Houston Texans at No. 3, the New York Jets at No. 4 and the New York Giants at No. 5 or No. 7. But could pulling out of the combine impact his draft status?

Before withdrawing, the 6-foot-4, 254-pound defensive lineman came away with an official time of 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash, good for seventh-best of the 20 defensive ends who participated in the event.

Thibodeaux's run was better than front-runner edge Aidan Hutchinson's time of 4.74.

His 10-second split came in at an incredibly fast 1.59 seconds. Thibodeaux also did 27 reps in the bench press.

Thibodeaux had 7.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss in 10 games played for the Ducks last season.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Thibodeaux's withdrawal:

