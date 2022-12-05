National Football League Odell Beckham Jr. attends Mavericks game with Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his long-awaited face-to-face visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, and the Cowboys continued their recruitment of the former Pro Bowler in free agency later that evening as Beckham attended the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Phoenix Suns alongside star defensive players Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

Beckham smiled as reporters peppered him with questions, but remained coy about that afternoon's visit with the Cowboys except to say that "everything is nice" and he will visit the team again Tuesday.

Dallas sports fans made sure to do their part in the recruiting process. When Beckham, Parsons and Diggs were shown on the American Airlines Center jumbotron, the crowd broke into an "O-B-J" chant.

Beckham chose to remain a free agent while rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February. Several teams have been connected to Beckham in recent months, but he has only visited the Cowboys and their NFC East foe the New York Giants — the team that originally drafted him — as well as the Buffalo Bills.

Star Bills linebacker Von Miller, Beckham's friend and Super Bowl-winning teammate with the Rams, has publicly recruited Beckham to Buffalo in recent weeks.

Who has the best shot at signing Odell Beckham Jr.? Jay Glazer discuss which team has the best shot at signing Odell Beckham Jr. between the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys (9-3) sit second in the NFC East and in the top NFC wild-card spot.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more