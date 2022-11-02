National Football League
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Raiders-Jaguars, pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) look to stop a five-game losing streak when they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) in an NFL intraconference game Sunday.

The Jaguars lead the all-time series 5-4, winning the most recent contest (20-16 in 2019).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Raiders-Jaguars game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Raiders at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Jaguars +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

This feels like an elimination game in the AFC, as the loser would have no shot of making the playoffs. 

The Jaguars are a putrid 2-6 ATS and have lost five straight, but bizarrely have a +14 points differential, which is almost all thanks to the romp of the Chargers.

The Raiders have lost four games by less than one score, but their 24-0 shutout at the hands of the limping Saints was one of the most perplexing results of the season. Even if you chalk it up to an illness that swept through the team and star TE Darren Waller missing his third straight game, this offense has too much talent to get shut out. 

The Raiders offense hasn’t traveled well as they’re 0-4 on the road. Jacksonville should be 3-0 at home but made mistakes in the red zone and ended up losing to the Texans and Giants, despite outplaying them. 

This is a coin-flip game where the first to 28 points wins. Either way, we should see a ton of fireworks in this one.

PICK: Over 47.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

