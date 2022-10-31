National Football League Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart.

The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.

Neither have seen positive results so far.

Green Bay's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills was its fourth consecutive, and it plunged them to 3-5, dropping them to 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings — who they lost to in Week 1 — for first place in the NFC North. Meanwhile, Las Vegas was shutout against the New Orleans Saints, 24-0, and now sits at 2-5.

Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and a pick against the Bills. Adams caught one ball for three yards against the Saints.

On Monday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe came to the conclusion that Adams likely regrets leaving Green Bay.

"[Adams] had a special relationship with Aaron Rodgers on the field, and I understand that he and Derek Carr played together at college, but that was a long time ago," Sharpe said. "They are two different people now. The league is different. The NFL is a lot different than college. … It probably would've been better had Davante stayed there. … I think [Rodgers] wanted Davante to come back, but Davante just felt that, 'You know what, with the uncertainty with Aaron Rodgers, I just don't want to go year-to-year.'

" … But the one year that you might've had with Aaron would've been better than what you have [with the Raiders]."

Packers rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs has had his moments, while fellow rookie Christian Watson has just eight receptions. Veterans Allen Lazard — who has so far been their No. 1 receiver — and Randall Cobb have been banged up at scattered points throughout the season.

Rodgers has totaled 1,800 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 94.5 quarterback rating, completing 66.4% of his passes this season. The Packers' offense is averaging 217.4 passing yards (21st), 122.5 rushing yards (15th), 339.9 total yards (17th) and 18.1 points (26th).

Adams has totaled 38 receptions, 512 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, and he has now logged three games this season with fewer than 40 receiving yards.

Adams spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Packers. Across his final six seasons in Green Bay (2016-21), he averaged 96.8 receptions, 1,198.7 receiving yards and 11.5 receiving touchdowns per season. Simultaneously, Rodgers won the NFL MVP in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Skip Bayless was incredulous on Monday about the difference in Adams' play with the Raiders.

"I've never seen anything like this before," Bayless said. "It's sad to me, and I'm not a big Aaron fan, but I am a Davante fan. He was indefensible last year. You could put three [defenders] on him, and Aaron had such a rapport with him. … Do you remember how many times Aaron would just flip it over in the direction because he just knows 17's just going to go get it? He'll go snatch it out of the sky."

Green Bay hits the road to take on the Detroit Lions (1-6) in Week 9, while Las Vegas travels to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).

