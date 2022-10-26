National Football League NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Packers-Bills, pick 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Green Bay Packers are headed to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Week 8 matchup.

The Packers are coming off a 23-21 loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders, while the Bills are fresh off a Week 7 bye.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Packers and Bills — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Packers at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Bills -10.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Bills -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Packers +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Is Aaron Rodgers taking a shot at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur? Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers approach in addressing issues within the Packers organization.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Packers have lost three straight for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. They had a double-digit lead against NFC East teams in two of those games. On the other, the Jets pushed them around for four quarters.

Now the Packers travel to Buffalo to face the best team in the NFL, and Aaron Rodgers has never been a bigger underdog.

Buffalo has one of the best defensive fronts, while the Packers line has been spotty at best this season, crippling Rodgers’ ability to find receivers who can’t get separation.

The last time the Bills were a double-digit favorite … they smoked Pittsburgh 38-3. Josh Allen has only faced the Packers once - back in 2018 as a rookie, and Green Bay rolled 22-0.

Get in front of the Bills train at your own peril, but this is how I see this one playing out. Look for the Bills to come out of the bye week sluggish and perhaps overlooking the struggling Packers with the second-place 5-2 Jets on deck.

If you think Aaron Rodgers - who will be without his two most comfortable receivers in Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard - and the Packers can come out with something to prove, and their defense can play up to their potential, grab Green Bay in the first half.

PICK: Packers 1st half +6.5 at FOX Bet

