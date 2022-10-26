National Football League
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Packers-Bills, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Packers-Bills, pick

59 mins ago

The Green Bay Packers are headed to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Week 8 matchup. 

The Packers are coming off a 23-21 loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders, while the Bills are fresh off a Week 7 bye. 

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Packers and Bills — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Week 8 lines, odds

Packers at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Bills -10.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Bills -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Packers +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Is Aaron Rodgers taking a shot at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur?

Is Aaron Rodgers taking a shot at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur?
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers approach in addressing issues within the Packers organization.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Packers have lost three straight for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. They had a double-digit lead against NFC East teams in two of those games. On the other, the Jets pushed them around for four quarters. 

Now the Packers travel to Buffalo to face the best team in the NFL, and Aaron Rodgers has never been a bigger underdog

Buffalo has one of the best defensive fronts, while the Packers line has been spotty at best this season, crippling Rodgers’ ability to find receivers who can’t get separation.

The last time the Bills were a double-digit favorite … they smoked Pittsburgh 38-3. Josh Allen has only faced the Packers once - back in 2018 as a rookie, and Green Bay rolled 22-0. 

Get in front of the Bills train at your own peril, but this is how I see this one playing out. Look for the Bills to come out of the bye week sluggish and perhaps overlooking the struggling Packers with the second-place 5-2 Jets on deck.

If you think Aaron Rodgers - who will be without his two most comfortable receivers in Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard - and the Packers can come out with something to prove, and their defense can play up to their potential, grab Green Bay in the first half.

PICK: Packers 1st half +6.5 at FOX Bet

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Reports: Bears trading standout pass-rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles
National Football League

Reports: Bears trading standout pass-rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles

3 mins ago
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet 49ers-Rams, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: How to bet 49ers-Rams, pick

16 mins ago
What’s next for Mac Jones, Bill Belichick and the Patriots?
New England Patriots

What’s next for Mac Jones, Bill Belichick and the Patriots?

23 mins ago
NFL odds Week 8: Aaron Rodgers a historic underdog, best betting trends
Gambling

NFL odds Week 8: Aaron Rodgers a historic underdog, best betting trends

35 mins ago
Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin flashes, Jimmy Garoppolo falters: NFC West Stock Watch
National Football League

Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin flashes, Jimmy Garoppolo falters: NFC West Stock Watch

37 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes