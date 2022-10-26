National Football League NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Bengals-Browns, pick 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in February, yet the Cleveland Browns (2-5) have gotten the best of their Ohio rivals in recent years as the teams will battle on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals lead the all-time series 51-46, but the Browns have won the past four matchups and seven of the past eight since 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday night's matchup between the Bengals and Browns — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Bengals at Browns (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Browns +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Cleveland has the blueprint to hang with Cincinnati.

Any team that can successfully run the rock and bring pressure with its defensive line has a shot to hang around. Protecting Joe Burrow continues to be the Bengals’ kryptonite, and with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney getting healthier up front, that’s good news for the Browns pass rush.

Nick Chubb should have a big game on the ground against a very average Cincinnati run defense, and my biggest ex-factor in the game is Denzel Ward. Assuming the Browns top corner returns from a concussion, that’ll be a very interesting matchup against Ja’Marr Chase down the field.

It’s worth noting that four of Cleveland’s five losses this season are by fewer than three points.

PICK: Browns (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

