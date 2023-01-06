National Football League NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Rams-Seahawks 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks – with help from the Detroit Lions – hope to earn the final NFC playoff berth when they play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Seattle (8-8) would make the NFL playoffs by beating the 5-11 Rams – who are having one of the worst seasons for a defending Super Bowl champion – and the Lions beating the Green Bay Packers.

Seattle won at Los Angeles 27-23 on Dec. 4 to lead the all-time series 26-24.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Rams-Seahawks game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

Rams at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -6 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

By nature of this game being a must-win situation for the Seahawks to make the playoffs, the line naturally gets inflated in their favor.

Particularly because the Rams are already eliminated from the playoffs.

But the Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last four meetings against the Seahawks, and after playing a difficult game against an ascending Chargers team which has improved both defensively and offensively, the Rams may be in a solid situation to back in their underdog role.

And I can guarantee former Seahawk Bobby Wagner would like nothing more than to keep his old team out of the playoffs.

The Rams’ Cam Akers has been running extremely well and has averaged 5.7 YPC over the last three games. And the Seahawks run defense has shown to be problematic at times.

But that pales in comparison to the Rams run defense, which allowed a season-high 192 rushing yards to the Chargers, a team that doesn’t even run the ball often, and has allowed over 100 rushing yards in each of their last four games after previously allowing 100 rushing yards just four times this year.

