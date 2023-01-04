National Football League NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Lions-Packers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Detroit Lions will play at the Green Bay Packers on the frozen tundra in Wisconsin in an NFL game Sunday night between 8-8 teams with wild-card playoff implications.

The scenarios:

– The Packers can earn the NFC’s third wild-card spot with a win – they were 3-6 in early November.

– The Lions clinch that wild-card spot with a win and a loss by the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay leads the all-time series – which dates to 1930 – 105-74-7, but Detroit has won the past two contests, including a 15-7 decision on Nov. 6.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Lions-Packers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Lions at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Packers -4.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Lions +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The Packers are surging, but let’s be clear who they've beaten during this streak – a Bears team that has lost nine straight; a Rams team that has the most losses of any defending Super Bowl champ; a fading Dolphins team; and the overrated Vikings.

Still, it’s tough not to like the Packers here at home to wrap up a playoff spot. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s, not a good sign for Jared Goff, who has struggled historically in cold weather. Yes, the Lions have won outdoors four times this season – in Chicago, in New York (twice), and in Carolina – but this will be a different animal.

Lambeau will be a scene, and the Lions are 3-19 there in their last 22. That means little to Goff, who did have a good first half in Green Bay last year before wilting in the second in a 35-17 loss. That game was in September, though.

Also, if the Seahawks win, the Lions won't have anything to play for. Just something to consider.

PICK: Packers (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

