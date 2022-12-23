National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Falcons-Ravens 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons square off against the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

Both of these squads lost in Week 15. The Falcons were defeated by the New Orleans Saints, while the Ravens were taken down by the Cleveland Browns.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Falcons-Ravens game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

Falcons at Ravens (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Falcons +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

I would be all over the Ravens in this game if I had any confidence at all in their offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Flashback to last week. The Ravens were playing the NFL’s worst run defense of not just 2022 but any run defense since 2000.

In the first quarter, Tyler Huntley had three pass attempts. They TOTALED six yards.

Meanwhile, their running backs ran five times for 51 yards.

The Ravens should have led after one quarter. On Baltimore's first drive, they turned the ball over on downs at the Cleveland 7-yard line. The Browns punted on their first drive.

The first quarter finished 0-0.

It seemed like the Ravens were in good shape. The run game, predictably, was crushing. The passing game, predictably, was terrible.

In the final three quarters, Ravens running backs gained 129 yards on 15 carries, a staggering 8.6 YPC.

But Greg Roman called twice as many passes (30) as runs (15).

The result of these passes: Huntley was sacked three times, threw an interception and completed just 14 of 27 attempts (52%) for 4.9 YPA.

Did I mention it was below freezing, with gusts in the 20s, a wind chill of 23 degrees and snow coming down?

Who in their right mind is calling twice as many passes as runs while their team:

Has the worst WR group in the NFL

Is starting a backup QB

Is facing the worst run defense in the NFL since at least 2000

Is gaining 8.6 yards per carry when running the ball

Is playing in terrible conditions to pass and catch the ball

My guess is lessons were learned, and discussions were had with Roman.

My guess is the Ravens will run the ball more in terrible weather (21 degrees, feels like 2 degrees, 16 mph winds with gusts of 28 mph).

And the Falcons run defense ranks 26th and is terrible, so the Ravens once again should have success.

And I was completely underwhelmed by Desmond Ridder in his first start. If that was the game plan they had for him with two weeks to prepare, I don’t foresee a solid outing on a short week vs. the Ravens stout defense.

I would look to put the Ravens into teasers.

