NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Broncos-Rams
Quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to return to the starting lineup when the Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in an NFL contest between 4-10 teams that have been eliminated from the postseason.
Wilson suffered a concussion late in the Dec. 11 game against Kansas City and, despite clearing concussion protocol, did not play Sunday against Arizona Cardinals as a precaution.
Wilson faces a familiar foe. The Rams were 8-12 against Wilson when he played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-21.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Broncos-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):
RELATED: Latest Herd Hierarchy
Broncos at Rams (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined
Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:
The Broncos have hit the Under in the Over/Under eight times in their past 10 games
The Broncos are 1-5 straight up (SU) in their past six games against the Rams
The Broncos have hit the Under in the O/U in their past five road games
The Rams are 4-11-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past 16 games
The Rams have hit the Under in the O/U 11 times in their past 16 games
The Rams have hit the Under in the O/U four times in their past five games against the Broncos
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; how far do Cowboys drop?
- Tom Brady, Bucs running out of time to stop downward spiral
- Eagles-Cowboys matchup could be NFC championship game preview
- Baker Mayfield, tumbling Rams headed toward difficult offseason
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
- Mets' Carlos Correa pivot is the latest flex by opportunistic owner Steve Cohen
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- Ryan Turrell seeks to become NBA's first Orthodox Jew: ‘Hopefully this opens the pathway’
- Deion Sanders on criticism of his move to Colorado: ‘I know my heart.’
- NFL Odds: Cowboys-Eagles line, MVP odds move due to Jalen Hurts injury
- Incredible final shows why we're captivated by World Cup
- Lionel Messi cements GOAT status with a little help from his friends
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!