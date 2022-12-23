National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Broncos-Rams 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to return to the starting lineup when the Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in an NFL contest between 4-10 teams that have been eliminated from the postseason.

Wilson suffered a concussion late in the Dec. 11 game against Kansas City and, despite clearing concussion protocol, did not play Sunday against Arizona Cardinals as a precaution.

Wilson faces a familiar foe. The Rams were 8-12 against Wilson when he played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-21.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Broncos-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Broncos at Rams (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Broncos have hit the Under in the Over/Under eight times in their past 10 games

The Broncos are 1-5 straight up (SU) in their past six games against the Rams

The Broncos have hit the Under in the O/U in their past five road games

The Rams are 4-11-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past 16 games

The Rams have hit the Under in the O/U 11 times in their past 16 games

The Rams have hit the Under in the O/U four times in their past five games against the Broncos

