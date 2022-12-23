National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Broncos-Rams
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Broncos-Rams

2 hours ago

Quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to return to the starting lineup when the Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in an NFL contest between 4-10 teams that have been eliminated from the postseason.

Wilson suffered a concussion late in the Dec. 11 game against Kansas City and, despite clearing concussion protocol, did not play Sunday against Arizona Cardinals as a precaution. 

Wilson faces a familiar foe. The Rams were 8-12 against Wilson when he played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-21. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Broncos-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Aaron Rodgers leads Packers over Baker Mayfield, Rams

Aaron Rodgers leads Packers over Baker Mayfield, Rams
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Green Bay's win over Los Angeles.

RELATED: Latest Herd Hierarchy

Broncos at Rams (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:30 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Broncos have hit the Under in the Over/Under eight times in their past 10 games

The Broncos are 1-5 straight up (SU) in their past six games against the Rams

The Broncos have hit the Under in the O/U in their past five road games

The Rams are 4-11-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past 16 games

The Rams have hit the Under in the O/U 11 times in their past 16 games

The Rams have hit the Under in the O/U four times in their past five games against the Broncos

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Saints-Browns
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Saints-Browns

2 hours ago
Bowles says Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about returning to the team
National Football League

Bowles says Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about returning to the team

2 hours ago
Packers OL Elgton Jenkins inks four-year, $68M contract extension
National Football League

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins inks four-year, $68M contract extension

4 hours ago
2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
National Football League

2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt

5 hours ago
NFL odds Week 16: Seahawks will cover against Chiefs, other best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: Seahawks will cover against Chiefs, other best bets

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes