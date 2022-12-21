National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bengals-Patriots 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots look to continue their recent dominance over the Cincinnati Bengals when the NFL teams meet Saturday.

Bill Belichick & Co. have won three in a row and seven of the past eight games against the Bengals. New England, which leads the all-time series 17-9, will try to bounce back from Sunday's stunning loss to the Raiders.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bengals-Patriots game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Bengals at Patriots (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Patriots +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

The whole world is betting on the Bengals here, yet the line isn’t budging off 3 at most sportsbooks across America.

Hmmm.

It’s no secret that Bill Belichick-led teams are always more dangerous when the calendar flips to the winter months. Gillette Stadium is known for its bone-chilling cold fronts in December and January, and Foxboro is probably one of the last places Joe Burrow & Co. wants to play this weekend.

The Patriots are just a different monster in 20-degree weather. They embrace physical football behind a power running game and strong defensive front. And I can’t wait to see how Belichick schemes for Cincinnati’s pass-heavy offense and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. It should be a good one.

FOX Bet is giving us +3.5, and that works for me. Take the points.

PICK: Patriots (+3.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

