NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bengals-Patriots
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bengals-Patriots

23 mins ago

The New England Patriots look to continue their recent dominance over the Cincinnati Bengals when the NFL teams meet Saturday.

Bill Belichick & Co. have won three in a row and seven of the past eight games against the Bengals. New England, which leads the all-time series 17-9, will try to bounce back from Sunday's stunning loss to the Raiders.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bengals-Patriots game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini discuss the wild ending to the Raiders 30-24 win over the Patriots.

Bengals at Patriots (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Patriots +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots
Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The whole world is betting on the Bengals here, yet the line isn’t budging off 3 at most sportsbooks across America.

Hmmm.

It’s no secret that Bill Belichick-led teams are always more dangerous when the calendar flips to the winter months. Gillette Stadium is known for its bone-chilling cold fronts in December and January, and Foxboro is probably one of the last places Joe Burrow & Co. wants to play this weekend. 

The Patriots are just a different monster in 20-degree weather. They embrace physical football behind a power running game and strong defensive front. And I can’t wait to see how Belichick schemes for Cincinnati’s pass-heavy offense and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. It should be a good one.

FOX Bet is giving us +3.5, and that works for me. Take the points.

PICK: Patriots (+3.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

