National Football League NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Titans-Chargers 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Titans are going back to Cali to square off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

The Titans were manhandled by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, while the Chargers were victorious in their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Titans-Chargers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 15 lines

Titans at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Titans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Titans are 9-6-1 against the spread (ATS) and 9-7 straight up (SU) vs AFC West opponents since 2015, with the under hitting in 10 of those games.

The Titans are 7-2-1 ATS and 7-3 SU vs AFC West opponents under Mike Vrabel, with the under hitting in six of those games.

The Chargers are 8-14-1 ATS and 12-11 SU as a home favorite since 2019, with the under hitting in 13 of those games.

Ryan Tannehill is 22-26 ATS and 18-30 SU as a starter when a road underdog in his career.

Justin Herbert is 8-10 ATS and 11-7 SU as a starter when a home favorite in his career.

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more