National Football League
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Titans-Chargers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Titans-Chargers

22 mins ago

The Tennessee Titans are going back to Cali to square off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 15 NFL matchup. 

The Titans were manhandled by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, while the Chargers were victorious in their game against the Miami Dolphins

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Titans-Chargers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 15 lines

Titans at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Titans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

  • The Titans are 9-6-1 against the spread (ATS) and 9-7 straight up (SU) vs AFC West opponents since 2015, with the under hitting in 10 of those games.
  • The Titans are 7-2-1 ATS and 7-3 SU vs AFC West opponents under Mike Vrabel, with the under hitting in six of those games.
  • The Chargers are 8-14-1 ATS and 12-11 SU as a home favorite since 2019, with the under hitting in 13 of those games.
  • Ryan Tannehill is 22-26 ATS and 18-30 SU as a starter when a road underdog in his career.
  • Justin Herbert is 8-10 ATS and 11-7 SU as a starter when a home favorite in his career.

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Colts-Vikings
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Colts-Vikings

1 hour ago
'Mr. Irrelevant' Brock Purdy latest QB to flourish in Kyle Shanahan's system
National Football League

'Mr. Irrelevant' Brock Purdy latest QB to flourish in Kyle Shanahan's system

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 15: Lines, results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: Lines, results for every game

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Bengals-Buccaneers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Bengals-Buccaneers

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cardinals-Broncos
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cardinals-Broncos

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes