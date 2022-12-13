National Football League NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Giants-Commanders 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants play at the Washington Commanders in a battle of 7-5-1 teams in a key NFC East Division contest on Sunday night

The Giants lead the NFL all-time series 105-71-5 after the teams played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4. The franchises first met in 1934.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Commanders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Hurts, Eagles soar to the blowout victory against the Giants Jalen Hurts helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants.

RELATED: Who is rising, who is falling

Giants at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Commanders -4.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Giants +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

This Giants team is going to kill me.

Anybody who reads FOX Sports knows I need New York to win one more game to cash my ticket on "Over" seven regular-season wins. Big Blue started the campaign with seven wins in nine games, but they’ve been unable to reach that elusive eighth win over the last four weeks.

Loss, loss, tie, loss.

The Giants are trending in the wrong direction from a win-loss perspective, but they’ve made you money all season. Only Cincinnati [10-3 ATS] has a better record against the spread than New York’s 9-4 mark. Brian Daboll will have his bunch ready for this one, and assuming Saquon Barkley plays better in the rematch, New York should keep it interesting.

I’m biased, but I’m betting the dog.

PICK: Giants (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more