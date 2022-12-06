National Football League NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Chiefs-Broncos 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs look to continue their recent dominance of the Denver Broncos when the longtime AFC West Division rivals meet Sunday.

The Chiefs lead the all-time NFL series 69-55, winning the past 13 contests since 2015. Before that, the Broncos won seven in a row.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Broncos game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Chiefs at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

How low can it go?

Everybody knows Denver isn’t going to score a lot. The Broncos are the lowest-scoring NFL team (13.8 points per game), but their defense is still elite at keeping others off the scoreboard. Look no further than Sunday’s 10-9 loss at Baltimore for how Denver wants its games to unravel.

The Broncos are 1-11 to the Under and have only allowed three opponents to crack 20 points because they’re sensational against the pass. Kansas City is clearly a pass-first attack with MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes, but Denver pairs its lockdown secondary with an above-average pass rush.

This could easily be a 20-17 final.

PICK: Under 43.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

