National Football League
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Chiefs-Broncos
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Chiefs-Broncos

1 hour ago

The Kansas City Chiefs look to continue their recent dominance of the Denver Broncos when the longtime AFC West Division rivals meet Sunday.

The Chiefs lead the all-time NFL series 69-55, winning the past 13 contests since 2015. Before that, the Broncos won seven in a row.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Broncos game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Are Joe Burrow's Bengals the biggest threat to the Chiefs?

Are Joe Burrow's Bengals the biggest threat to the Chiefs?
Colin Cowherd explains what makes Cincinnati the top AFC threat, including over Kansas City.

RELATED: Sportsbooks win thanks to Eagles, Bengals

Chiefs at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Denver Broncos
DEN

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

How low can it go?

Everybody knows Denver isn’t going to score a lot. The Broncos are the lowest-scoring NFL team (13.8 points per game), but their defense is still elite at keeping others off the scoreboard. Look no further than Sunday’s 10-9 loss at Baltimore for how Denver wants its games to unravel.  

The Broncos are 1-11 to the Under and have only allowed three opponents to crack 20 points because they’re sensational against the pass. Kansas City is clearly a pass-first attack with MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes, but Denver pairs its lockdown secondary with an above-average pass rush.

This could easily be a 20-17 final.

PICK: Under 43.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Vikings-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Vikings-Lions

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets

1 hour ago
Kid gloves for Tua Tagovailoa? Is Mike White the Jets' future? AFC East analysis
National Football League

Kid gloves for Tua Tagovailoa? Is Mike White the Jets' future? AFC East analysis

1 hour ago
Jerry Jones: Cowboys will only sign OBJ if 'it will improve this team now'
National Football League

Jerry Jones: Cowboys will only sign OBJ if 'it will improve this team now'

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes