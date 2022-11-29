National Football League NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Dolphins-49ers, pick just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami Dolphins (8-3) travel across the country to play at the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) in a battle of teams that lead or are tied for first place in their divisions. The Dolphins are on a five-game winning streak and the 49ers have won four in a row.

It's also a rematch of Super Bowl XIX, a 38-16 victory for the 49ers after the 1984 NFL season. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 8-6, winning four of the past five contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-49ers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jeff Saturday loses MNF for Colts with poor clock management Greg Jennings and Craig Carton break down why Jeff Saturday doesn't deserve a pass for the loss on Monday Night Football.

RELATED: Tagovailoa ready for tough stretch

Dolphins at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Fascinating matchup between perhaps the league’s best offense (Miami) and arguably the NFL’s toughest defense (49ers).

If that wasn’t enough, Miami rookie coach Mike McDaniel heads back to San Francisco where he was the offensive coordinator last year.

The biggest injury news will be Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, who left the Houston game with a pec injury. On the nine plays after he left, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked four times. Nick Bosa (11.5 sacks) is licking his chops.

San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward is having a terrific season – Pro Football Focus grades him as the eighth-best CB this year – and he’ll likely match up against his former teammate in K.C., Tyreek Hill.

Since the 49ers were embarrassed by the Chiefs, 44-23, they haven’t allowed a point in the second half in four games.

PICK: 49ers (-3 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to win by more than 3 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more