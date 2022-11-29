National Football League
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Dolphins-49ers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Dolphins-49ers, pick

just in

The Miami Dolphins (8-3) travel across the country to play at the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) in a battle of teams that lead or are tied for first place in their divisions. The Dolphins are on a five-game winning streak and the 49ers have won four in a row.

It's also a rematch of Super Bowl XIX, a 38-16 victory for the 49ers after the 1984 NFL season. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 8-6, winning four of the past five contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-49ers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jeff Saturday loses MNF for Colts with poor clock management

Jeff Saturday loses MNF for Colts with poor clock management
Greg Jennings and Craig Carton break down why Jeff Saturday doesn't deserve a pass for the loss on Monday Night Football.

RELATED: Tagovailoa ready for tough stretch

Dolphins at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Fascinating matchup between perhaps the league’s best offense (Miami) and arguably the NFL’s toughest defense (49ers). 

If that wasn’t enough, Miami rookie coach Mike McDaniel heads back to San Francisco where he was the offensive coordinator last year. 

The biggest injury news will be Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, who left the Houston game with a pec injury. On the nine plays after he left, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked four times. Nick Bosa (11.5 sacks) is licking his chops. 

San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward is having a terrific season – Pro Football Focus grades him as the eighth-best CB this year – and he’ll likely match up against his former teammate in K.C., Tyreek Hill

Since the 49ers were embarrassed by the Chiefs, 44-23, they haven’t allowed a point in the second half in four games. 

PICK: 49ers (-3 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to win by more than 3 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Commanders-Giants, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Commanders-Giants, pick

24 mins ago
Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Chiefs new co-favorites to win it all
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Chiefs new co-favorites to win it all

34 mins ago
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

1 hour ago
Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready
National Football League

Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready

2 hours ago
Bucs could join worst division winners in past 20 years, which isn't all bad
National Football League

Bucs could join worst division winners in past 20 years, which isn't all bad

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes