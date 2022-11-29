National Football League NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Bills-Patriots, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills square off against the New England Patriots in a big AFC East matchup in Week 13.

The Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 28-25 on Thanksgiving Day, while the Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26 in their Week 12 matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bills-Patriots game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Bills at Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Bills -4.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Patriots +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

This is a massive one in the AFC East.

New England (6-5) is still scratching and clawing for playoff hopes, while Buffalo (8-3) has played down to its competition in four straight games. And while I tend to always give Bill Belichick’s teams a chance at home, this is a very cheap number to lay with the Super Bowl favorite.

Josh Allen is the type of quarterback that gives a Belichick defense fits because of his ability to survey the field, then scamper like Bambi for 15 yards. Obviously, you must account for Allen’s rocket arm finding All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs streaking down the seam, too.

The Patriots will hang around for a while before Allen’s offense pushes it out of reach and Mac Jones tosses a costly interception or two down the stretch.

I like Buffalo by a touchdown.

PICK: Bills (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

