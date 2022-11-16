National Football League
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Jets-Patriots, pick
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Jets-Patriots, pick

1 hour ago

The New York Jets head to Foxborough to square off against the New England Patriots in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Both the Jets and the Patriots are well rested after enjoying bye weeks. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jets-Patriots game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jets at Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Jets have lost 13 straight to the Patriots, and Zach Wilson has looked thoroughly confused in three meetings against Bill Belichick (two TDs, seven INTs). 

Both teams are coming off a bye, but in a weird twist, Belichick hasn’t been great off a bye at home, going 1-7 ATS (against the spread). 

The Jets took money early this week, pushing the line down from 4.5 to 3.5. 

All anyone remembers from the meeting three weeks ago is Zach Wilson struggling with three interceptions. But the reality is the Jets led 10-3 and got a pick-six that would have ended the game before halftime. However, a penalty flag brought the TD back and the Jets melted down in the second half. 

The Patriots' offense remains painfully bad (25th in efficiency) and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bailey Zappe come on in relief of an ineffective Mac Jones

PICK: Jets (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

